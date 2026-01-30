Celebrate CTE Month this February

It’s time to celebrate career and technical education in Iowa! February is CTE Month, which highlights the achievements in career and technical education programs across the country. Iowa students, educators and partners in business and industry are invited to join in the celebration and spread the word about CTE.

CTE plays a vital role in meeting Iowa’s workforce needs and supporting the state’s economic growth. By equipping students with real-world skills and experience, CTE programs bridge the gap between traditional academic education and employers' needs in fields such as health care, advanced manufacturing, information technology and agriculture.

“CTE Month gives us a valuable chance to celebrate the progress we’ve made in career and technical education, while also looking for ways to broaden opportunities for Iowa students,” said Iowa Department of Education CTE Bureau Chief Cale Hutchings. “By providing robust CTE programs, we help students build the skills and knowledge they need to thrive after graduation and make Iowa a national leader in CTE.”

Statewide initiatives and partnerships between schools, businesses and community colleges have fueled CTE’s growth in Iowa. These collaborations align CTE programs with industry standards and local workforce needs. The Department has expanded access to high-quality CTE programs in both urban and rural areas, focusing on alignment of CTE programs with stackable credentials so students can build critical skills to pursue in-demand careers and accelerate further advanced credential or degree attainment. These stackable credentials are portable, can be accumulated over time, build upon previous skills and can help close the skills gap between what employers need and the competencies students possess.

As a result, more Iowa students are earning industry-recognized credentials, participating in work-based learning opportunities and gaining leadership opportunities through participation in career and technical student organizations. CTE not only enhances career readiness but also boosts graduation rates and student engagement, preparing the next generation to succeed in a rapidly changing economy.

You can celebrate CTE Month and help raise awareness of the importance of CTE programs by participating in the following ways:

CTE Day at the Capitol

The annual CTE Day at the Capitol is set for Feb. 19 from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sponsored by the Iowa Association for Career and Technical Education (ACTE), students and educators from across the state will showcase their CTE programs in the State Capitol Rotunda. Students will have opportunities to visit with state legislators and agency officials during the day’s event. Register with Iowa ACTE to participate in this free, exciting opportunity.

Social media

Iowa CTE educators and programs will be featured on the Department’s social media channels throughout February. The Department encourages districts to share our posts and stories on their channels and spotlight their own CTE programs and successes as well. Find the Department’s social media posts on Facebook, X/Twitter and LinkedIn and use hashtag #CTEMonth with all CTE-related posts during the month.

Industry-recognized credentials

Industry-recognized credentials are certifications, credentials or licenses that are vetted by employers and endorsed by a nationally recognized trade association or organization in a particular industry. Credentials are available across many career pathways, including those in health sciences, information technology, construction, manufacturing, child development, culinary and business. Learn more about industry-recognized credential opportunities for high school students and how they align with CTE programs on the Department’s Industry-Recognized Credentials webpage.

Get involved

Visit the Iowa Department of Education’s website to learn more about CTE programs and career and technical student organizations in Iowa. Reach out to local schools, attend CTE Month activities, and share your stories to help inspire the next generation of talented Iowans.

For more information on ways to celebrate CTE Month, visit the Association for Career and Technical Education’s website.