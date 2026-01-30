Analysis Report on Software-Defined Automation Market Size, Share, and Trends by Product

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Software-Defined Automation Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

It will grow from $46.63 billion in 2025 to $54.09 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.0%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The software-defined automation market is gaining significant attention as industries increasingly seek flexible and efficient automation solutions. This sector is evolving rapidly, driven by technological advancements and growing digital transformation efforts across various sectors. Let’s explore the current market size, key growth drivers, regional dynamics, and notable trends shaping this industry.

Software-Defined Automation Market Size and Growth Outlook

The software-defined automation market growth has witnessed swift expansion in recent years. It is projected to grow from $46.63 billion in 2025 to $54.09 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.0%. Historical growth has been fueled by the rising adoption of industrial automation software, increased use of robotic process automation, enhanced integration of intelligent control systems, expansion in manufacturing automation, and growing demand for cloud-based automation platforms.

Looking ahead, the market is expected to accelerate further, reaching $96.98 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 15.7%. This anticipated growth is supported by the increasing emphasis on AI-driven process automation, ongoing enterprise digital transformation initiatives, broader deployment of hybrid automation solutions, deeper integration of the Internet of Things (IoT) with automation, and heightened focus on energy efficiency and operational optimization. Key trends include innovations in cloud computing, machine learning advancements for automation, digital twin technology development, predictive maintenance research, and progress in vendor-neutral, open architecture platforms.

Understanding Software-Defined Automation and Its Benefits

Software-defined automation refers to the use of software-centric systems to manage and control automation workflows across diverse industries. By separating automation logic from physical hardware, this approach provides organizations with enhanced flexibility, scalability, and efficiency. It empowers companies to optimize operations, reduce costs, and speed up the rollout of automated solutions, making it a transformative approach in industrial automation.

How Manufacturing Automation Adoption Boosts Software-Defined Automation Market

One of the primary forces driving growth in the software-defined automation sector is the expanding use of automation in manufacturing. This method enables production processes and machinery operations to be dynamically reconfigured, repurposed, or scaled through software control, replacing traditional hardware-bound setups. The escalating demand for flexible manufacturing systems that can quickly adapt to changing product requirements and market needs is propelling this trend forward.

Software-defined automation supports these needs by decoupling automation logic from fixed hardware, allowing manufacturers to rapidly update, reprogram, or scale production via centralized software platforms. For instance, in September 2025, the International Federation of Robotics reported that China had 2,027,000 industrial robots operating in factories during 2024, up from roughly 1,890,000 units in 2023. Annual installations grew by 7% to 295,000 units, accounting for 54% of global demand and marking the highest figures ever recorded. This rise in flexible and adaptive manufacturing systems is a significant driver for the software-defined automation market.

The Role of North America and Asia-Pacific in Market Leadership

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the software-defined automation market, establishing itself as the dominant regional player. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience the fastest growth throughout the forecast period. The software-defined automation market report covers a broad geographic scope including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of regional market dynamics and opportunities.

