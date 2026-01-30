BE IN THE CLOUD Launches New Cloud Backup Solution for Business Data Protection

BE IN THE CLOUD

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A cloud backup provider supporting more than 10,000 businesses across over 25 countries, has announced the launch of a new cloud to cloud backup solution designed to help organizations protect critical business data used across modern cloud productivity environments.As businesses increasingly rely on cloud-based platforms for email, document storage, and team collaboration, data loss remains a persistent risk. Accidental deletion, security incidents, and operational errors can disrupt business continuity and create compliance challenges. BE IN THE CLOUD’s latest solution is designed to address these risks by providing independent backup and recovery capabilities that allow organizations to retain control over their data.The solution supports comprehensive backup coverage for core productivity workloads, including email data, calendars, contacts, file storage, shared documents, and collaboration content. By maintaining secure backup copies, businesses can restore information efficiently when needed and reduce the impact of unexpected data loss events.BE IN THE CLOUD’s backup platform operates on a storage-based pricing model that charges customers based on actual storage usage after compression and de-duplication. The service supports unlimited user accounts and allows customers to select from multiple data storage regions, including the United Kingdom, the United States, the European Union, Canada, and Singapore. These options are designed to help organizations meet internal data governance requirements and regional compliance standards.The platform also includes features designed specifically for managed service providers, resellers, and integrators. A centralized management console enables partners to administer multiple customer environments from a single interface. Distributors have access to a tiering portal that allows the creation and management of sub-reseller accounts. White-label functionality is included at no additional cost, enabling partners to offer the service under their own branding.Developed using modern cloud technologies, the solution is built to support scalability, reliability, and ongoing enhancements. Its architecture is intended to support both growing businesses and service providers seeking a flexible and transparent backup offering.Tim Smith, Operations Director at BE IN THE CLOUD, stated that the company’s goal is to simplify cloud data protection while giving businesses and partners greater visibility and control over their backup strategies. Senior Developer Jay added that the platform was designed to reflect real-world operational needs and the evolving ways organizations use cloud-based tools.More information can be found at https://www.beinthecloud.co.uk/cloud365 About BE IN THE CLOUDBE IN THE CLOUD is a provider of Cloud Backup and Disaster Recovery solutions supporting businesses and service providers worldwide. The company delivers secure, independent data protection services designed to support operational continuity, regulatory compliance, and cost efficiency.

