Creative Bioarray Unveils Comprehensive In Vitro Hepatotoxicity Testing Services

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Creative Bioarray, one of the leading providers of innovative biological research tools and services, is always dedicated to accelerating research in the areas of life science and medical etc. Recently, Creative Bioarray is pleased to announce the launch of its advanced In Vitro Hepatotoxicity Services, designed to assist researchers in assessing the hepatotoxicity potential of drug candidates during early-stage drug discovery.Currently, drug-induced liver injury (DILI) is one of the main reasons for drug failure in clinical trials, because the liver is a key organ responsible for metabolizing and detoxifying chemical substances and is highly susceptible to drug-induced toxic damage. Therefore, pharmaceutical companies must rigorously test their compounds to assess their safety. Creative Bioarray's comprehensive hepatotoxicity testing services encompass a variety of in vitro models, including primary hepatocytes, hepatocyte cell lines, and advanced 3D liver models. These assays provide insights into cell viability, proliferation, and apoptosis, as well as key endpoints such as reactive oxygen species (ROS) production, protein synthesis inhibition, and ATP/mitochondrial function.Furthermore, our advanced 3D hepatotoxicity screening model offers greater physiological relevance compared to traditional 2D cell cultures, ensuring researchers obtain the most accurate assessment of a drug's hepatotoxic potential. Importantly, the services provided by Creative Bioarray are customizable to client needs, allowing clients to tailor the testing protocol to their specific research requirements.“Our in vitro hepatotoxicity services are designed to improve the drug development process by employing innovative hepatology efficacy testing methods,” said Hannah Cole, the marketing director at Creative Bioarray. “Our multiparameter testing methods not only provide critical toxicity data but also offer valuable mechanistic insights, helping our clients make informed decisions in drug safety assessments.”As part of its commitment to advancing life sciences, Creative Bioarray continuously develops innovative tools and platforms to expand the boundaries of drug discovery. For more information about Creative Bioarray's in vitro hepatotoxicity testing services, please visit our website.About Creative BioarrayCreative Bioarray is committed to providing high-quality products and services for drug discovery, toxicology research, and related fields. Despite being at the forefront of biological research and development, Creative Bioarray consistently upholds a spirit of innovation and a customer-centric philosophy, supporting researchers worldwide and helping them achieve scientific breakthroughs.

