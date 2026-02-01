BiCupid® Introduces Linked Partner Profiles for Bisexual Singles and Couples

LOS ANGEELS, CA, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In online dating, unclear relationship context can lead to misunderstandings, particularly for bisexual couples and partnered users. On many platforms, relationship status is sometimes clarified only after conversations begin, which may result in mismatched expectations during early interactions.

To address this, BiCupid® launched Linked Partner Profiles, a new feature that allows bisexual singles and couples to link their dating profiles while keeping each account independent. The feature aims to make relationship context visible from the start, without requiring shared accounts or shared conversations.

Linked Partner Profiles Aim to Improve Relationship Visibility

With Linked Partner Profile:

● Each partner is displayed on the other’s profile

● Other members can tap a listed partner to view their profile directly

● Unlike shared couple accounts, it keeps each account independently managed. Each partner maintains their own profile, including photos, bio, and personal details

● Contacts, chat histories and privacy controls are not shared between linked partners; members may choose to create group chats to start new conversations together

Privacy and Individual Control Remain Central

The Linked Partner Profile feature is designed to preserve individual control:

● Temporary disconnection is not supported while a partner link remains active

● To end a connection, a partner should first be removed from the profile

● Partners can be removed from a profile at any time

Transparency and Respect for Diverse Relationship Structures

BiCupid remains committed to respecting and supporting diverse relationship types. The Linked Partner Profiles feature enables transparency, allowing users to express their unique relationship structures, whether they are in monogamous, polyamorous, or open relationships. By making relationship status visible from the start, BiCupid is designed to make relationship status visible at profile view.

On BiCupid, users complete profile verification before initiating interactions such as video chat, audio messages, or photo sharing. This verification process supports transparency when viewing linked profiles and helps reduce concerns related to account authenticity.

By introducing Linked Partner Profile, BiCupid aims to support clearer communication around relationship status while allowing individuals to maintain control over their own profiles. The feature help users explore connections more confidently and with a better understanding of relationship context.

About BiCupid

Founded in 2003, BiCupid® is an open-minded dating community for bisexual singles, couples, and curious people. The platform is designed to support a wide range of relationship structures and dating preferences

For more information, please visit www.bicupid.com. The BiCupid app is also available on Apple App Store and Google Play.

