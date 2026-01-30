RCP to stop X activity following Council review

With immediate effect, the Royal College of Physicians (RCP) will stop posting on the social media channel X.

Following a debate at RCP Council, the college’s governing body has decided to stop all X activity for the foreseeable future, and with immediate effect.

Professor Mumtaz Patel, RCP president, said:

‘RCP Council was clear yesterday that we cannot overlook the normalisation of unacceptable online behaviour. Council members agreed that we should stop posting on X with immediate effect.

‘We are deeply concerned by recent reports of the AI tools being used to create and post harmful, non-consensual material involving real individuals on X. This raises serious concerns about safety and governance and does not align with our values and professional responsibilities as a medical royal college.

‘As the professional home of physicians, open and honest conversations with our membership are crucial, so we will continue to engage with our fellows, members and key stakeholders in as many ways as possible, including through our other social media channels.’