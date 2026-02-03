Moraine Plastics Future-Proofs Quality Systems with Steve Williams

Big things happening at Moraine Plastics: We’re proud to announce our partnership with industry expert Steve Williams to further enhance our ISO-certified quality systems.

WEST BEND , IL, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Moraine Plastics has engaged Steve Williams , a nationally recognized quality and leadership expert, to consult with the company as it continues to refine its quality systems and support operational excellence.The engagement follows Moraine’s recent ISO 9001 recertification, which resulted in a full three-year certification. Demonstrating exceptional operational resilience, the audit confirmed a robust Quality Management System (QMS) capable of maintaining high standards through key leadership transitions. This successful recertification, achieved with a near-perfect score, provides a stable foundation for the incoming quality team to drive further continuous improvement.Building on this foundation, Williams will work with the Moraine team to refine processes, strengthen performance, and ensure the company remains ahead of evolving industry standards. These efforts support consistent delivery, reliable timelines, and reduced risk for customers.Williams brings more than four decades of manufacturing leadership to the role. A New York Times best-selling author and AccelCert-certified ISO 9001/AS9100 Lead Auditor, Steve has spent his career helping manufacturers of all sizes strengthen their quality systems, improve performance, and maintain operational discipline.“At Moraine Plastics, quality isn’t a checkbox—it’s our mindset,” said Gerry Ford, president of Moraine Plastics . “Engaging Steve allows us to build on our already strong systems, reinforce our culture of continuous improvement, and stay ahead of both customer and certification expectations.”Looking ahead, Moraine Plastics is preparing for the upcoming ISO 9001:2026 update , expected later this year. The new standard will emphasize leadership accountability, digital evidence, sustainability, and enhanced risk management while maintaining consistency with existing ISO structures. With Williams’ guidance, the company is proactively refining processes to stay ahead of the update and ensure ongoing high-quality service for customers.“Moraine Plastics has built a strong quality foundation,” Williams said. “My role is to help fine-tune and future-proof those systems, so they continue to perform at a high level as standards and customer expectations evolve.”Moraine Plastics, based in Wisconsin, is a full-service injection molding company with over 50 years of experience producing custom plastic components and integrated tooling solutions. The company’s ISO 9001–certified quality systems include shot mold and new tooling performance guarantees.For more information, visit www.moraineplastics.com

