Senate begins to consider appropriations bill as partial shutdown looms

The Senate has begun consideration of the appropriations package passed by the House Jan. 22, which contains conferenced legislation for the Departments of Defense, Homeland Security, Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, Transportation, and Housing and Urban Development. Additionally, it includes a bipartisan health package with extensions of key health care programs, many of which have been advocated for by the AHA.

However, ongoing discussions regarding the Department of Homeland Security appropriations bill may prevent Congress from meeting the Jan. 30 government funding deadline. Today, Senate leaders failed to advance a key procedural vote on the package. Additional legislative activity is expected. With limited legislative days remaining this week, the likelihood of a partial government shutdown has increased.

The AHA will continue to monitor the ongoing government funding negotiations and will provide updates as more information becomes available in the coming days.