Jan 29, 2026

Chambers are being asked about AI by members, boards, and communities whether they feel ready or not. This AI Webinar Series for Chambers is designed to build real, usable capability over time, without overwhelming staff or chasing hype.

Hosted in collaboration with state executive associations across the country and delivered by Craig Turner, President of Momentum AI, this free series focuses on what actually matters for chamber professionals right now. Free to MACP members.

Artificial intelligence is moving fast and chambers are being asked to keep up. Join this free virtual training series designed for chamber professionals in partnership with other state associations for chamber professionals. Each 60-minute session focuses on practical tools, plain-English updates, and real-world applications chambers can use immediately.

Upcoming Sessions:

February 4, 2026 | 11:00 AM–12:00 PM ET

May 19, 2026 | 11:00 AM–12:00 PM ET

September 18, 2026 | 11:00 AM–12:00 PM ET

November 17, 2026 | 11:00 AM–12:00 PM ET



Free to MACP Members

Register here: https://tinyurl.com/mr263bcn

Recordings will be made available to registrants on demand following each session.