Type Dynamics Assessment from Core Factors Bridges the Gap Between the Four-Letter Code and Jung's Cognitive Processes

Type Dynamics Assessment Type Dynamics Assessment from Core Factors Type Dynamics assessment Type Dynamics Assessment

Type Dynamics assessment gives MBTI-qualified practitioners a way to move beyond the four-letter code and into Jung's 8 cognitive processes.

Type Dynamics gives practitioners a direct path to the cognitive processes” — Kris Kiler

TEMECULA, CA, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Type Dynamics , the advanced psychological type assessment from Core Factors, bridges that gap. It surfaces the eight cognitive processes beneath the four-letter code, revealing not just what type someone is, but how that type actually works.Over decades of widespread use, the four-letter personality type code has become a destination rather than a starting point. Practitioners deliver type results as a static label. Clients learn they are an "INTJ" or "ESFP" but never explore the cognitive processes that make their type operate the way it does. The richness Jung described and Isabel Myers worked to make accessible gets lost.For coaches, consultants, and HR professionals trained in MBTI or similar type frameworks, Type Dynamics offers a practical way to go deeper without abandoning the model they already use. The assessment reveals how individuals gather information and make decisions, creating richer conversations about adaptability, leadership, and growth.Type Dynamics is part of the Core Factors type suite, which also includes Type Discovery for whole-type awareness and Type Elements for subscale depth. Existing MBTI qualification, certification, or equivalent training is accepted, making it straightforward for practitioners to add Type Dynamics to their existing type-based practice.Jung's theory of psychological types describes a dynamic system of perception and judgment. The four functions (Sensing, Intuition, Thinking, Feeling) operate in both Extraverted and Introverted attitudes, producing eight cognitive processes that occur in specific patterns within each type. This is the foundation Myers built upon when she developed her assessment tool.But the four-letter code, while practical, does not surface these dynamics directly. No information about the level of development, accessibility, or usability of the mental functions can be extracted from the code itself. As a result, practitioners often stop at the label. Clients know their type but not how it operates.For practitioners who want to honor the depth of the model, the challenge is practical: traditional type assessments focus on the code and stop there. Without tools that surface cognitive processes directly, practitioners must piece together the deeper insights on their own, often with limited materials or outdated resources. Type remains static when it was designed to be dynamic."The four-letter code was never meant to be the final word on type," said Kris Kiler, President at Core Factors. "Type Dynamics gives practitioners a direct path to the cognitive processes that make type developmental rather than descriptive. Instead of stopping at the code, practitioners can show clients how their type actually operates: how they perceive information, how they make decisions, and where they have room to grow. For anyone trained in type who has felt limited by surface-level results, Type Dynamics opens the door to the deeper conversations the model was built to support."Type Dynamics refers to the dynamic, connected pattern of cognitive processes within a type. It describes how the eight cognitive processes occur in a characteristic pattern, from the Dominant function that shapes core tendencies to the Inferior function that emerges under stress or through development. This pattern is what transforms the four-letter code into a developmental framework.The Type Dynamics assessment surfaces this pattern and shows practitioners how it operates within each of the 16 personality types. The Jungian model identifies four processes for gathering information (Extraverted Sensing, Introverted Sensing, Extraverted Intuiting, Introverted Intuiting) and four for making decisions (Extraverted Thinking, Introverted Thinking, Extraverted Feeling, Introverted Feeling). Within each type, individuals naturally access these processes in a characteristic pattern, with the Dominant and Auxiliary most readily available and the Tertiary and Inferior less developed or accessible.Type Dynamics makes these patterns visible and practical. For example, someone with an INFJ type pattern has Introverted Intuition as their Dominant function, shaping their strategic thinking and long-term vision. Their Auxiliary function, Extraverted Feeling, informs how they weigh decisions about people and values. This level of specificity gives practitioners a foundation for development conversations that the four-letter code alone cannot support.Type Dynamics complements the other Core Factors type assessments. Type Discovery provides the whole-type foundation, helping clients confirm their best-fit type and understand how their preferences interact. Type Elements adds 32 subscales and Personality Formation dimensions for practitioners who need precision in development planning. Together, the three assessments give practitioners a complete toolkit for type-based work, from initial awareness through advanced application.All three assessments are accessible through the Core Factors Pro Account. Practitioners administer assessments, deliver results through PDF reports and the participant experience, and guide feedback conversations, workshops, or ongoing development. Practitioners with existing MBTI qualification, certification, or equivalent training meet the minimum requirements to interpret Core Factors type assessments. Those without prior qualification can contact Core Factors to discuss specific requirements.For individual practitioners, Type Dynamics expands what is possible with psychological type. Rather than delivering a four-letter code and moving on, practitioners can guide clients into the cognitive patterns that explain their strengths, blind spots, and growth edges. This depth supports leadership development conversations that go beyond surface-level type descriptions.For teams, Type Dynamics provides language for how people actually think and decide together. When team members understand that one colleague leads with Extraverted Thinking while another relies on Introverted Feeling, friction becomes explainable and navigable. The cognitive process lens helps teams move from "we're different types" to "here is how our cognitive patterns differ."For organizations investing in leadership pipelines, the impact compounds. Type Discovery builds foundational self-awareness. Type Elements adds precision for high-potential development. Type Dynamics connects cognitive patterns to the adaptability and decision-making challenges leaders face as complexity increases. Practitioners can scale this progression across cohorts and programs, using the same Jungian foundation at increasing depth.Practitioners who want to move beyond the four-letter code and into Jung's cognitive processes can explore Type Dynamics on the Core Factors website.For those ready to get started to switch to Type Dynamics , apply for a Pro Account. Existing MBTI qualification, certification, or equivalent training is accepted. Practitioners without prior qualification can contact Core Factors to discuss specific requirements.To compare the full type suite, visit the Type Discovery page for whole-type awareness and the Type Elements page for subscale depth. Practitioners looking for a flexible alternative to traditional type assessments can learn more about switching on the Core Factors website.About Core FactorsCore Factors is a people-development platform for practitioners. Coaches, consultants, and HR professionals use Core Factors to administer assessments, deliver results through PDF reports and a participant experience, reinforce development after feedback conversations, and document outcomes through participant feedback and NPS reporting.Core Factors assessments support work across leadership development, team effectiveness, and work and fit. EQ Accelerator helps practitioners guide emotional intelligence development with a clear focus on what matters most right now. Type Discovery, Type Elements, and Type Dynamics support self-awareness and practical development conversations grounded in psychological type and Jungian cognitive processes. Social Dynamics provides a shared language for social interaction styles and their applications across communication, collaboration, and conflict. Career Path maps work preferences and avoidances using Occupational Activity Groupings and Global Interest Areas. Career Signals clarifies career values and motivational skills to support clarity, sustainability, and direction.For more information, visit the Core Factors website.

Cracking the Code Example

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.