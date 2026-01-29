Protecting Kids From Predators, Scammers, and Harmful AI

State Senator Andrew Gounardes said, “The simple truth is the online platforms where our kids spend so much of their time are failing to keep them safe. If Big Tech won't take action, we will. That's why I fought so hard to pass the SAFE For Kids Act and Child Data Protection Act, and why we need to build on those successes with these proposals. Thanks to Governor Hochul for convening this important roundtable.”

State Senator Samra Brouk said, “As Chair of the Senate Mental Health Committee, I recognize that youth mental health is a crisis in New York State and we have to use evidence-based solutions to help our young people in need. Governor Hochul’s efforts to help parents protect our young people from predators, scammers and harmful AI Chatbots will help keep students safe while prioritizing learning and growth.”

State Senator Kristin Gonzalez said, “Today’s generation of children is facing an unprecedented threat of exploitation from Big Tech companies’ bad practices. We’re seeing headline after headline of tragic instances resulting from kids’ unregulated and often unknowing access to AI chatbots, addictive media, and data mining. I look forward to working with the Governor to pass legislation that puts the safety of our youth first, while holding online platforms and technologies accountable for their unsafe features.”

Assemblymember Steve Otis said, “Governor Hochul and the legislature have led the nation in enacting policies to protect children from technologies that can interfere, manipulate, take advantage of, or harm their education, growth, privacy, and autonomy. Children are especially vulnerable in a world where information about individuals is easily accessed by always evolving technologies. The Governor’s additional safeguards proposed this year are the next step forward in protecting children from these threats.”