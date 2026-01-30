Empowered Voice Encourages Seniors to Take Action

Sharing a quilting legacy with some amazing women. Beverly Kirk, Langston University alumna. Beverly’s masterful quilting has drawn international attention and acclaim. Beverly’s upcoming quilting book inspires seniors through a purpose-driven life. Beverly’s transformation experience speaks to Dr. Green’s book, Mapping Out Your Life After Retirement.

AT 72, SHE FOUND HER VOICE IN A TIME OF NATIONAL UNCERTAINTY: LANGSTON ALUM BEVERLY KIRK URGES SENIORS TO ACT NOW—NOT LATER**

LANGSTON, OK, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As Americans navigate a year marked by political volatility, economic anxiety, and deep uncertainty about the future, one question echoes across generations—but especially among older adults: Is it too late to begin again?At Langston University School of Business (LUSB), that question is being answered with clarity and courage through the story of Beverly Huggins Kirk, a 72-year-old Langston alumna, master quilter, educator, and cultural historian who found her public voice later in life—and is now urging seniors across America not to wait for certainty before stepping into purpose.“Uncertainty has a way of making people pause,” Kirk said. “But I’ve learned that waiting for the ‘right time’ can quietly become a decision to stay silent. My message to seniors is simple: today is the time to act.”A National Moment—and a Personal AwakeningAs headlines in 2026 reflect shifting leadership priorities, economic pressures on fixed incomes, and growing concern about aging, loneliness, and relevance, many seniors are reassessing their place in a rapidly changing world. For Beverly Kirk, that reassessment became a turning point—not a retreat. After decades in corporate America, Kirk discovered that her creativity and calling did not diminish with age—they intensified. At a stage when many are encouraged to slow down, she leaned forward, transforming quilting into a powerful medium for faith, healing, history, and legacy. “Life didn’t become quieter for me at 72,” Kirk shared. “It became clearer.”Faith, Fabric, and the Power of StoryKirk is the founder of Scissor Tales Guild, Oklahoma’s first African American Quilt Guild, and the creator of A Maker of Quilts, a limited-edition, 26-page, full-color booklet that weaves together quilt photography, personal reflection, and cultural storytelling. Her quilts address themes that resonate deeply in today’s climate:• Resilience across generations• Healing after loss and grief• Faith in uncertain seasons• Community in the face of isolation• Preservation of Black history, including Oklahoma’s Historic Black Towns“America is like a quilt,” Kirk writes in the booklet’s opening pages. “Many patches. Many stories. Held together by something stronger than we can see.”Finding Purpose Later in Life Is Not a Risk—It’s a ResponsibilityKirk’s journey directly challenges the cultural narrative that innovation, leadership, and creativity belong only to the young. Instead, she represents a growing but often overlooked truth: some voices are meant to rise later, not earlier. Her message aligns with the mission of Langston University School of Business—to elevate purpose-driven leadership across the lifespan. “Beverly Kirk embodies what so many seniors need to see right now,” said Dr. Daryl D. Green, Dean of the Langston University School of Business. “In a time when uncertainty can paralyze people, she chose expression over fear. Her work reminds us that our later chapters can be our most influential.”A Message for Seniors in 2026: Don’t Wait for Stability to ReturnAs the nation moves deeper into 2026, many older adults are quietly wrestling with questions of identity, relevance, and contribution:• Am I still needed?• Is my experience still valuable?• Is it too late to start something meaningful?Beverly Kirk’s answer is direct: no, and waiting may cost you your voice.“I didn’t find my purpose because life became easier,” Kirk said. “I found it because I decided not to wait anymore.”A Shared Conversation on Life After RetirementKirk’s story connects naturally with Dr. Green’s work on reinvention and purpose, including his book Mapping Out Your Life After Retirement: 100+ Ways to Pursue Your Purpose, which reframes retirement as a beginning—not an ending. Together, their work speaks to a generation navigating transition in an era defined by disruption: you can reinvent, reengage, and lead—at any age.Why This Story Matters NowJanuary is one of the most reflective—and emotionally vulnerable—months of the year, particularly for seniors emerging from the holidays into quieter routines. Combined with national uncertainty, this moment calls for voices that offer clarity, courage, and action.Beverly Kirk’s story does exactly that.Media AvailabilityNational and local TV, radio, podcast, faith-based, and digital outlets are invited to book interviews with Beverly Kirk and Dean Green beginning January 27, 2026. This is a timely opportunity to engage audiences actively seeking guidance, reinvention stories, and hopeful narratives during a period of national reflection.For media inquiries or to schedule interviews with the featured alumni or Dean Dr. Daryl D. Green, please get in touch with theLangston University Public Relations OfficePhone: (405) 466-6049Email: emelero@langston.eduABOUT LANGSTON UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF BUSINESS:Langston University, located in Langston, Oklahoma, is the state’s only historically Black college and home to a nationally accredited School of Business. LUSB has earned national recognition:• 2023: Ranked among the Best HBCU Programs in Entrepreneurship by BestColleges.com.• 2024: Named one of the Top 40 HBCU Business Schools in the nation (39 out of 89).• 2025: Celebrated as a Top 1% performer nationally on the Peregrine business exam, with graduating seniors surpassing both PWIs and HBCUs in 13 core business areas.The School of Business is committed to building future leaders through innovative programs, community partnerships, and student-centered learning that drives economic development.

