RCP to stop X activity following Council review
With immediate effect, the Royal College of Physicians (RCP) will stop posting on the social media channel X.
Following a debate at RCP Council, the college’s governing body has decided to stop all X activity for the foreseeable future, and with immediate effect.
Professor Mumtaz Patel, RCP president, said:
‘RCP Council was clear yesterday that we cannot overlook the normalisation of unacceptable online behaviour. Council members agreed that we should stop posting on X with immediate effect.
‘We are deeply concerned by recent reports of the AI tools being used to create and post harmful, non-consensual material involving real individuals on X. This raises serious concerns about safety and governance and does not align with our values and professional responsibilities as a medical royal college.
‘As the professional home of physicians, open and honest conversations with our membership are crucial, so we will continue to engage with our fellows, members and key stakeholders in as many ways as possible, including through our other social media channels.’
Members and fellows can stay in touch with us by following us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, Bluesky, YouTube and WhatsApp.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.