Participants put final touches to MC14 environmental sustainability package

The TESSD package is set to include a Co-Convenors' Ministerial Communiqué, an Overarching Document for MC14 and outcome documents from the four TESSD Working Groups reflecting technical work undertaken by the 79 WTO member co-sponsors participating in the discussions.

Ambassador Ronald Saborío of Costa Rica, a Co-Convenor of the TESSD discussions alongside Canada, said the TESSD package presented at the meeting reflects "extensive work in advancing discussions, identifying challenges and exploring practical solutions across complex issues at the intersection of trade and environmental sustainability."

"We have a set of substantive outcomes to present and be proud of," he added.

Ambassador Nadia Theodore of Canada, Co-Convenor of TESSD, noted that since the adoption of the 2021 Ministerial Statement outlining the initiative's goals, TESSD "has become a key platform for sustained, open and inclusive dialogue". She highlighted that through more than 25 clusters of meetings - excluding side-events and informal gatherings - participants have examined close to 60 topics at the intersection of trade and environmental sustainability.

The draft Ministerial Communiqué takes stock of the progress achieved since the last WTO Ministerial Conference (MC13) in early 2024, including the substantial technical work carried out in the four Working Groups on trade-related climate measures; environmental goods and services; circular economy - circularity; and the trade impact of relevant subsidies.

The Communiqué "recognizes that international trade and trade policy can support environmental objectives, and that TESSD has contributed to enhancing understanding of how the WTO can engage constructively with trade-related environmental challenges and opportunities," Ambassador Saborío said. It also expresses support for continued open, transparent and inclusive dialogue among members beyond MC14, he noted.

Facilitators for the four Working Groups presented outcome documents reflecting work undertaken in their respective areas which will form part of the TESSD package for MC14.

Participants were also presented the latest version of the TESSD Overarching Document, which will also be included in the TESSD package. Designed as a factual, user-friendly and accessible publication for policymakers and stakeholders, the document highlights five years of TESSD's work and demonstrates how trade and trade policy can support climate and environmental objectives.

Delegations and stakeholders at the meeting were broadly supportive of the MC14 package, underscoring the role TESSD had played in reinvigorating environmental sustainability discussions in the WTO, including in the Committee on Trade and Environment.

Ms. Kristin Tilley, Deputy Permanent Representative of Australia, one of the TESSD co-sponsors, described the outputs as a "significant policy gift that helps fill the policy landscape with really useful information and guidance that countries can look at and use in whichever way they think is appropriate for their national policymaking."

Looking ahead to TESSD work after MC14, Ambassador Theodore noted the forum has served as an incubator of ideas, helping governments break down internal silos, bringing ministries together and strengthening engagement with stakeholders. She emphasized TESSD continues to be valued as a flexible and technically focused forum, enabling members to build understanding of trade and environmental issues, exchange practices and explore emerging issues without duplicating other WTO work.

Post-MC14, efforts are expected to focus on areas where TESSD can add the most value, such as deepening understanding of trade and environmental issues, sharing experiences, and helping members navigate evolving trade-related environmental policies.

While not prejudging the format of post MC14 work, Ambassador Theodore noted that participants do not need to maintain the same level of intensity. "Much of the foundation has been laid, and we can build on strong Working Group outcomes," she said.

Between now and MC14, TESSD members will begin shaping the post-MC14 process and identifying priority issues, informed by the results of a survey circulated to participants.

Closing the meeting, Ambassador Saborío noted that comments on the Overarching Document were expected by close of business on 30 January. A near-final version would then be issued, with the aim of receiving final comments by mid-February. The draft Co-Convenors' Ministerial Communiqué would be similarly circulated shortly, with comments expected by 11 February.

