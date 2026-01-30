Capstone Plumbing Introduces the Capstone Advantage Plan: Smart Preventive Plumbing Solutions for Every Home

Capstone Plumbing’s CAP Plan guarantees efficient plumbing, priority service, extended warranties, and member-exclusive perks

CAVE CREEK, AZ, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Capstone Plumbing proudly announces the launch of its Capstone Advantage Plan (CAP), a comprehensive membership program designed to deliver preventative plumbing care and peace of mind to homeowners. This innovative plan focuses on avoiding costly water damage, minimizing utility bills, and reducing inconvenient emergency repairs.Comprehensive Plumbing Maintenance IncludedMembers of the CAP Plan receive expert inspections and maintenance services from Capstone Plumbing’s professional team, including:-Inspecting all visible pipes and connections for leaks or corrosion-Checking water pressure throughout the home-Flushing and inspecting water heaters for optimal performance-Conducting basic water tests-Inspecting toilets, sinks, and showers for proper function and leaks-Reviewing hose bibs and outdoor plumbing fixtures with pressure checks-Inspecting water softener and reverse osmosis (RO) systemsBenefits of Preventive Plumbing MaintenanceInvesting in preventive plumbing through the CAP Plan offers numerous advantages, such as:-Extended lifespan of plumbing systems and fixtures-Improved energy and water efficiency-Reduced costly breakdowns and emergency service calls-Ensured safety and maintained warranty coverage-Peace of mind knowing the home’s plumbing is in top conditionExclusive Membership PerksThe Capstone Advantage Plan also provides members with unique benefits, including:-Priority scheduling and service-Extended warranties on Capstone-installed equipment-Member-only pricing and discountsNo service call fees during normal business hours ($89 value)Transferable membership if homeowners moveWhole-home plumbing inspectionWater heater flush and system check ($312 value)Discounted additional water heaters ($275 value)Camera line with accessible cleanout ($425 value)Affordable Yearly MembershipHomeowners can join the Capstone Advantage Plan for $360/year, gaining protection, convenience, and peace of mind while simplifying their plumbing maintenance.Inviting Customer Feedback and ReviewsCapstone Plumbing values every customer’s experience and encourages feedback to continuously improve services. Members and non-members alike are invited to share their reviews online, helping other homeowners make informed choices. Customers can visit https://www.capstone-plumbing.com to leave feedback or read testimonials from satisfied clients.About Capstone Plumbing LLCCapstone Plumbing is a residential service plumbing company based in Cave Creek, AZ . With over 25 years of industry experience, the company prides itself on providing clients with the ultimate plumbing experience. Whether it’s fixing leaks, unclogging drains , or installing new fixtures, Capstone Plumbing’s skilled team delivers high-quality service with a friendly and professional approach.As a full-service plumbing company, Capstone Plumbing understands the importance of a well-functioning plumbing system for every home. The team is committed to delivering reliable solutions and ensuring customer satisfaction in every job. Established in 2023, Capstone Plumbing is a women-owned and locally-operated company that is licensed, bonded, and insured. Backed by a 5-star Google rating, the company continues to set the standard for excellence in the Cave Creek community.For more information, clients may visit https://www.capstone-plumbing.com Just like your water heater, your air conditioning system needs regular care to run at its best. As Capstone’s trusted partner, Forbes Refrigeration & Air Conditioning is here to help homeowners stay comfortable all season long. By mentioning Capstone when booking, customers will receive 50% off a preventative maintenance service for their air conditioning system or wine room.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.