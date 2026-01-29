NRS Evolves Its Message: Shifting from ‘Own Your IP’ to ‘IP Is Capital

MAURITIUS, MAURITIUS, MAURITIUS, January 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Number Resource Society ( NRS ) today announced an update to its public positioning, evolving from “Own Your IP” to “ IP Is Capital .” This change reflects the progress NRS has made and marks the beginning of its next phase.When NRS was founded, “Own Your IP” was the right message. It helped raise awareness and challenged long-standing assumptions about how IP resources are treated. It created discussion across the industry and brought attention to structural issues in the current system.Over time, NRS engaged deeply with network operators, executives, and investors. A clear pattern emerged. Most decision-makers do not think in terms of slogans or rights. They think in terms of revenue, valuation, and long-term business risk. The conversation naturally moved beyond ownership language.“IP Is Capital” reflects this reality. IP addresses are productive assets. They generate income, support growth, and materially affect company value. Under the current system, that value is often constrained, underutilized, or repeatedly reinvested just to maintain operations.With this update, NRS enters its next phase. The focus shifts from awareness to realization. From principle to execution. NRS will continue working to help the industry recognize IP for what it is: capital that should be managed, protected, and allowed to compound in value.

