Houston Plastic Surgeon Dr. Leo Lapuerta Marks Major Milestone

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an aesthetic market increasingly dominated by viral trends and rapid-turnover medspas, Leo Lapuerta, MD Plastic Surgery, has reached a rare benchmark in private practice: 30 years of continuous operation and over 30,000 surgical procedures performed.This milestone cements Dr. Lapuerta’s status as one of the region’s most experienced plastic surgeons, serving a generation of patients across Houston, Katy, and Pearland.While the sheer volume of procedures places Dr. Lapuerta in an elite tier of U.S. surgeons, the practice emphasizes that longevity is a result of its rigid safety protocols, not volume goals. Since the beginning, Dr. Leo Lapuerta has adhered to a "safety-first" operational model that distinguishes it from high-volume surgeons."Reaching 30,000 procedures is not just a statistic; it represents 30,000 individual decisions to trust us with a patient's safety and self-image," said Dr. Lapuerta. "When I first started this practice, I never aimed to be the biggest one out there. My goal was to provide a level of surgical skill and personalized care that you just don't find in regular hospitals. That’s still my philosophy after all these years."A Legacy of Safety and AccreditationDr. Lapuerta, a triple-board-certified Houston plastic surgeon , has maintained strict standards that exceed state requirements. Unlike many modern clinics that utilize nurse anesthetists to cut costs, Dr. Lapuerta’s onsite, AAAASF-accredited surgical facility exclusively employs Medical Doctors (MDs) with residency training in anesthesia to manage patient sedation.This commitment to hospital-grade safety in a private, boutique setting has made the practice a primary destination for complex combination surgeries, such as the " Mommy Makeover " and facelift procedures, which require higher levels of monitoring and surgical endurance.Serving the Greater Houston CommunityOver the last 30 years, the practice has evolved alongside the city. Originally establishing a foothold in the competitive Houston market, Dr. Lapuerta expanded his reach to serve patients in Katy, Piney Point, and Pearland. The practice is also notable for its bilingual accessibility, with Dr. Lapuerta and the majority of his staff fluent in Spanish, bridging a critical gap in high-end medical care for the region's Hispanic community."Plastic surgery often gets misunderstood as just being for looks," Dr. Lapuerta explained. "But for many women we work with, whether they're 30 or 60, it’s really about getting back their confidence after things like pregnancy, losing weight, or just getting older. After doing this for 30 years, I've learned that it’s all about listening more than talking."About Dr. Leo LapuertaDr. Leo Lapuerta is a triple-board-certified plastic surgeon and the founder of The Plastic Surgery Institute of Southeast Texas. With over 30 years of experience and more than 30,000 procedures performed, he is recognized for his expertise in facial rejuvenation, body contouring, and breast enhancement, as reflected in consistently positive plastic surgery reviews from patients across Southeast Texas. The practice provides a boutique, patient-centric experience, offering direct access to Dr. Lapuerta’s personal cell phone for postoperative care—a rarity in the industry.

