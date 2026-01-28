Update*** Berlin Barracks / Request for Information - Special Attention Fayston ***Update***

***Update***

The female motorist from this incident has been identified. Further investigation revealed that there was no evidence of any criminal intentions.

Thank you to everyone who submitted tips regarding this incident.

From: Marciniak, Alexis

Sent: Tuesday, January 27, 2026 14:52

Subject: Berlin Barracks / Request for Information - Special Attention Fayston

CASE#: 26A3000673

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Alexis Marciniak

STATION: Berlin Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 01/27/2026 / 9:40 AM

INCIDENT LOCATION: German Flats Road, Fayston, Vermont

VIOLATION: Suspicious Incident

ACCUSED: Unknown

On 01/27/2026, at approximately 1023 hours, the Vermont State Police – Berlin Barracks received a report about a suspicious incident involving a juvenile and an unknown female motorist on German Flats Road in the Town of Fayston, Vermont. This incident is believed to have occurred between 9:35-9:45 AM. The female was estimated to be in her 50s, had dyed orange hair pulled back into a bun, and was wearing blue clothing. She was reportedly driving a blue sedan, possibly a Toyota Camry or a Toyota Prius, with unknown Vermont license plates. This vehicle likely headed west on German Flats Road after this incident. The Vermont State Police is asking anyone who may have observed suspicious activity in the area of German Flats Road during this time frame, or who may have information regarding this incident, to contact the Vermont State Police – Berlin Barracks at 802-229-9191 or leave an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/prevention/tipsubmit or by texting keyword VTIPS to 274637 (CRIMES).