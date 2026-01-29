Sense4FIT Summit Returns For 2026

Be a part of the action at SENSE4FIT SUMMIT this August 29 & 30, 2026 in Bucharest Romania. The SENSE4FIT SUMMIT is back in beautiful Bucharest, Romania on August 29 & 30, 2026.

BUCHAREST, ROMANIA, January 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The SENSE4FIT SUMMIT https://sense4fitsummit.com is returning to Bucharest, Romania on August 29–30, 2026, and this year marks and a powerful evolution of the event that has become one of the World’s most anticipated fitness, health, and longevity experiences.Set to take place at the Romexpo in Bucharest, this two-day event (Saturday & Sunday) will once again bring together athletes, coaches, trainers, wellness professionals, industry leaders, and fitness enthusiasts from around the world. Attendees can expect immersive training sessions, expert-led education, live competitions, and a high-energy expo showcasing the latest innovations in fitness, health, wellness and longevity. Bring the whole family for a lifetime of fitness and kids zone along with dedicated yoga, mindfulness and meditation areas.“At the SENSE4FIT SUMMIT, we are curating the most amazing fitness experience accessible to all skill levels to foster health and well-being.” said Antonio Enache, CEO & Founder of Sense4FIT.Event DetailsEvent: SENSE4FIT SUMMIT 2026When: August 29–30, 2026Where: Romexpo, Bucharest, RomaniaFocus: Fitness, Health, Longevity, Performance & Well-BeingBuilding on the success of previous experience, SENSE4FIT SUMMIT has established itself as a landmark event in the worldwide fitness industry. This year’s summit will feature:• 12 high-impact stages• Official Mr. Olympia Amateur competitions• Personal Trainers Academy• 120+ speakers, presenters, and industry experts• 130+ expo booths showcasing cutting-edge brands and innovations• 20,000+ square meters of event space• Fitness Industry breakout sessions and connectionsOver the past 5 years the SENSE4FIT SUMMIT has grown to welcome more than 20,000 attendees and 2026 will reach new highs for excitement & fitness for everyone! Full details on obtaining tickets and attending can be found here https://sense4fitsummit.com About Sense4FITSense4FIT is a global fitness and wellness platform dedicated to empowering individuals through movement, education, and community. Through both large-scale and smaller industry events, the Sense4FIT personal fitness app, Sense4FIT Gyms, Arikana Studios, Calmora meditation app, and professional education academies; Sense4FIT connects people with the tools, inspiration, and energy needed to live longer, stronger, healthier lives. Learn more at https://sense4fit.me About Bucharest, RomaniaBucharest is the capital and largest city of Romania, a major political, economic, and cultural center in southeastern Europe. Bucharest is a safe, affordable (very affordable for British, French, German, Canadian and American travelers), walkable and fascinating city destination with a mix of tree-lined boulevards, magnificent churches, glorious Belle Époque buildings (giving the city its nickname of "Little Paris"), wonderful parks, communist-era architecture, and a compact historic center that is easy to explore in 2–3 days. The city has a metro system, buses, and ride hailing; many central sights are within walking distance if you stay near Old Town or Calea Victoriei. It works well both as a standalone city trip and as a base for day tours to castles (Peleș Castle in Sinaia, Bran Castle) and medieval towns (Brasov and Sibiu) in the nearby Carpathian region.

