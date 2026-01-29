Larry Thompson, Candidate for U.S. Congress, to Introduce Constitutional Amendment to Impose Term Limits

Larry Thompson, Congressional Candidate

The proposed amendment limits members of the U.S. House of Representatives to four terms (8 years) and members of the U.S. Senate to two terms (12 years).

My "Good Night and Good Luck" term-limits bill will break the grip of career politicians, reduce corruption, and return government to the people.” — Larry Thompson

MALIBU, CA, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, Larry Thompson, Republican candidate for United States Congress in California's 32nd District, announced that, if elected, he would immediately introduce a bold constitutional amendment to establish firm term limits for members of Congress. It would be a sweeping reform designed to break the grip of career politicians, reduce corruption, and return government to the people.The proposed amendment limits members of the U.S. House of Representatives to four terms (8 years) and members of the U.S. Senate to two terms (12 years).“Washington is broken because too many politicians go there to stay there,” said Thompson, a veteran Hollywood power broker. “Congress was never meant to be a lifetime job. It was meant to be temporary public service. Term limits will end the culture of entitlement, weaken special-interest control, and restore accountability to the voters.”Thompson emphasized that career politicians, unlimited reelections, and entrenched political power have led to gridlock, runaway spending, corruption, and policies that increasingly favor lobbyists and insiders over everyday Americans.“Both parties have failed the American people,” Thompson said. “This is not a Republican issue or a Democrat issue — it’s an American issue. Term limits are supported by voters across the political spectrum because people know the system is rigged in favor of those already in power.”The amendment would:• Limit House members to four terms• Limit Senators to two terms• Prevent appointed members from exceeding these limits• Apply prospectively to ensure a fair transitionThompson added, “Real reform will never come from politicians who benefit from the current system. That’s why this amendment is so important. It puts power back where it belongs — in the hands of the people.”As part of his campaign platform, Thompson has pledged to support strong anti-corruption reforms and fight to restore transparency, accountability, and common sense in Washington.“If elected, I will be accountable to voters, not lobbyists,” Thompson said. “This amendment is just the beginning of rebuilding trust in government.”The joint resolution will proceed through Congress and, if passed, will be submitted to the states for ratification under Article V of the Constitution.A copy of the proposed bill is available upon request.Per the recent passing of California's redistricting Proposition 50, Thompson's 32nd District has changed. The District now encompasses: Bel-Air, Bell Canyon, Beverly Glen, Brentwood, Canoga Park, Encino, Malibu, Pacific Palisades, Reseda, Sherman Oaks, Simi Valley, Studio City, Tarzana, Topanga, Winnetka, and Woodland Hills.For further information, contact:Robert G. Endara IILarry Thompson for Congress23838 Pacific Coast HighwaySuite 273Malibu, CA 90265(310) 288-0700E-mail: larry@larrythompsonforcongress.comWebsite: www.LarryThompsonForCongress.com Photo Courtesy of Larry Thompson for CongressTo download a hi-res version of the photo above, please click here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.