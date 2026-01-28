River Otter Season Closure – Clearwater Region

The river otter harvest quota of 20 otters for the Clearwater Region was reached on Tuesday, January 27, 2026. In accordance with regulations, the otter trapping season for the entire region will close 72 hours after the quota is met, at 11:59 p.m. on Friday, January 30, 2026.

Trappers may retain otters legally trapped before 11:59 p.m. on January 30, 2026, provided their individual season limit of three (3) otters has not been reached.

Any river otters trapped in the Clearwater Region after 11:59 p.m. on January 30, 2026, must be surrendered to the Department. A $10.00 reward will be provided for each surrendered otter.

The Clearwater Region includes the following counties, as defined in furbearer regulations:

Clearwater

Idaho

Latah

Lewis

Nez Perce

For the most up-to-date information on river otter harvest limits and closures, trappers may call 1-800-323-4334 or visit River Otter Harvest Quota | Idaho Fish and Game.

For reporting requirements and additional regulations, please review the Upland Game, Furbearer and Turkey Seasons and Rules | Idaho Fish and Game.