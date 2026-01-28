CloudX to Highlight Clean Data-Powered AP Automation and Vendor Spend Optimization at NADA 2026

Auto dealership leaders will learn how clean data-powered automation supports vendor spend optimization, integrated payments, and smarter accounting operations.

NORTH HAVEN, CT, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CloudX®, a SaaS company delivering clean data-powered accounting automation solutions nationwide, today announced its participation in NADA 2026, from February 4–6 in Las Vegas.

Attendees at this event can connect with CloudX at Booth #7219N and see how dealerships are modernizing back-office accounting operations using clean, connected data as the foundation for improved AP automation, visibility, and financial control.

More specifically, the CloudX team will discuss:

- Automating invoice processing to reduce manual effort

- Reconciling vendor and OEM statements with greater accuracy and confidence

- Using integrated payments to transform accounts payable from a cost center into a profit center

- Reducing indirect vendor spend through AI-backed vendor spend optimization

- Managing employee and operational expenses with enhanced visibility and control

During the show, CloudX will offer live demos by appointment, so attendees can see these capabilities in action and discuss real-world use cases tailored to the dealership back office. Demos will be available at the show by appointment.

For those attending the NADA 2026 education sessions, CloudX invites dealership leaders to bookmark “Developing High-Impact Back-Office Teams” on Thursday, February 5, from 12:15 to 12:35 p.m. PT. In the session, Chris Cosgrove, Founder and Chief Revenue Officer of CloudX, will focus on how leading dealerships are strengthening team structure, building critical skills, and using clean data-powered solutions to improve efficiency and support employee growth.

“Dealership finance teams are under increasing pressure to do more with less,” said Cosgrove. “At NADA 2026, we can’t wait to show how clean data-powered automation can reduce manual work, improve visibility, and help dealerships take real control of accounting operations and spend.”

Since 2017, CloudX has partnered with leading automotive dealerships across the U.S. to modernize back-office operations through adaptable automation solutions designed to integrate with leading DMS systems. CloudX supports dealerships ranging from single rooftops to complex, multi-entity organizations.

About CloudX

CloudX is an accounts payable automation SaaS company that designs, operates, and supports adaptable automation solutions for automotive dealerships and many other multi-entity organizations. Built on clean, connected data, CloudX products help finance teams reduce manual work, improve visibility, and gain greater control across back-office operations.

CloudX solutions include:

- Automated invoice processing

- OEM & vendor statement reconciliation

- Integrated B2B payments

- Vendor spend optimization through group purchasing

- Credit card statement reconciliation

- Expense management solutions

For more information, visit https://www.cloudxdpo.com

