NUJ student leaflet
If you’re over 16 and working in student media or on a journalism training course, then the National Union of Journalists is the union for you.
The NUJ is the voice for journalists and journalism throughout the UK and Ireland – promoting better rights at work and standing up for media freedom and ethical journalism.
Download the resource
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.