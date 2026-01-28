STEM Scale-Up Program moves to a 3-Year model, educator applications open

The Governor’s STEM Advisory Council at the Iowa Department of Education is announcing exciting updates to its STEM Scale-Up Program.

“The STEM Scale-Up Program was first developed to support Iowa schools and educators in trying something new in STEM. As the program enters its 15th year, we are thrilled to introduce updates that will better meet the needs of Iowa educators," said Justin Lewis, bureau chief for Iowa STEM. "We are piloting a three-year model, giving educators the time, focus and sustained support they have been asking for to make a more meaningful impact on Iowa students and learners.”

The new three-year model features a menu of three program provider offerings, vetted and selected through a rigorous Request for Proposal (RFP) and review process. The three selected programs that will be offered to PK-12 educators across Iowa for the 2026-27 academic year are:

STEMwonder, presented by the Iowa Regents’ Center for Early Developmental Education at the University of Northern Iowa

Exploring AI and the Future of Work, presented by CodeJoy LLC

FIRST Tech Challenge, presented by the College of Engineering at the University of Iowa

Since it was first developed in 2012, Iowa’s STEM Scale-Up Program has helped thousands of Iowa educators deliver innovative units in robotics, coding, engineering design, agriculture, animal science, health science and more through high-quality STEM education programs aimed at PK-12 youth, both in school and out of school. The STEM Scale-Up Program also provides training for educators to implement these units and engage students and learners effectively.

Now through March 10, eligible educators are invited to apply for the opportunity to participate in the program(s) of their choosing. Awardees are encouraged to participate for a full three-year award cycle to reap the full benefits of sustained immersion. By investing deeper in each offering, awardees can enjoy stronger, long-term support which will lead to elevated learning and time for ideas to mature.

For details on this year’s STEM Scale-Up Program menu offerings and application information, visit the STEM Scale-Up webpage.

