Ljuca Belsito Joins Operation CEO

FL, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ljuca (LJ) Belsito, founder of OTB Strength, Inc., nurse, coach, patient advocate, and retired Captain in the U.S. Public Health Service, is set to appear on Operation CEO, a documentary-style series that spotlights veterans and leaders who have transformed service, resilience, and purpose into life-changing impact.Operation CEO is a cinematic docu-series that honors the entrepreneurs, leaders, and innovators who once served their country and are now building businesses with purpose. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show spotlights the next chapter of America’s heroes by showcasing their resilience, discipline, and mission-driven approach to entrepreneurship. Each episode follows a veteran’s journey from service to success, revealing how the warrior mindset evolves into world-class leadership in business. You can find out more about the show by visiting their website.In his episode, Belsito shares how overcoming personal identity struggles and life challenges led him to strength training, healing, and ultimately his life’s mission—helping others recover physically and mentally. He breaks down his work with active-duty service members and veterans, the importance of asking for help, and how creating a culture of strength, support, and accountability has changed—and in many cases saved—lives.“Survival is strength, and asking for help is part of healing—not weakness,” said Belsito.LJ’s episode will be available soon on the Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.operationceotv.com/ljuca-belsito

