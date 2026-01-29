Family-Owned Contractor Doubles Down on Palm Beach County HOA & Commercial Projects

Expanding trusted renovation and construction services for HOA communities and commercial properties throughout Palm Beach County.

CORAL SPRINGS, FL, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MTD Painting & Construction has reinforced its commitment to Palm Beach County by expanding long-term repair and construction capacity for HOA, commercial, and multi-family properties. The update reflects a deliberate shift in operational focus, rather than a new market entry, building on work the company has completed across the county over many years.The decision follows continued requests from homeowner associations and property managers overseeing aging buildings, recurring maintenance cycles, and large-scale exterior projects. Many of these properties require contractors who remain involved beyond a single repaint or repair and can support work carried out over multiple phases and seasons.Completed projects throughout Palm Beach County, including Jupiter, West Palm Beach, Vero Beach , and nearby areas, informed the expansion. Operational changes include additional project management coverage, increased scheduling flexibility, and resource planning designed to support occupied communities where coordination and continuity affect daily operations.The expanded presence supports consistency for HOAs and commercial property stakeholders managing long-term capital improvement planning. Using the same contractor for repainting, restoration, and waterproofing work helps reduce handoff gaps and preserves property-specific knowledge tied to construction history and environmental exposure.About the company: MTD Painting & Construction is a Florida-based, family-owned contractor providing painting, restoration, waterproofing, and construction services for HOA, commercial, and multi-family properties. The company emphasizes accountability, hands-on execution, and long-term working relationships across projects statewide.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.