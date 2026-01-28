Creative Biolabs: Advancing Gene Therapy with Cutting-Edge Viral Vector Analysis

Creative Biolabs

SHIRLEY, NY, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In the rapid development of gene therapy, the safety and consistency of viral vectors have become the most pressing concerns and challenges in the industry. Vectors such as AAV, lentivirus, and adenovirus have become core tools in clinical trials, but ensuring their titer, purity, and safety remains a key challenge for research and industrialization. Creative Biolabs, with its comprehensive advanced technology and platform, is providing comprehensive analytical testing and quality control services that ensure the safety, efficacy, and consistency of gene therapy products throughout the development lifecycle.Creative Biolabs' Featured Analytical Testing Solutions Nucleic Acid Analysis ServicesNucleic acid analysis is the cornerstone of drug safety and efficacy. Creative Biolabs provides a modular and fully customizable suite of services covering the five essential pillars of nucleic acid characterization: identity, concentration, safety, potency, and purity"We have experience analyzing a wide variety of nucleic acid types, including plasmid DNA (pDNA), mRNA, siRNA, miRNA, oligonucleotides (ASO), aptamers, and viral vector genomes (AAV, Lentivirus, Adenovirus)," said a scientist at Creative Biolabs.According to a scientist at a leading academic gene therapy center, "The potency assays developed by the team were robust and reproducible. They helped us establish a reliable correlation between the in vitro cell-based assay and our in vivo efficacy data. Highly recommended for nucleic acid functional testing." Viral Vector Analysis ServicesCreative Biolabs provides a full range of viral vector analytical solutions with advanced equipment and technology, including AAV vector analysis, lentiviral vector analysis, adenovirus vector analysis, and HSV vector analysis, from early-stage R&D to late-phase clinical lot release."Creative Biolabs provided a cost-effective, customized solution for our novel lentiviral vectors. The reports not only included data but also insightful commentary that helped us improve our vector design. This collaboration was crucial to our NIH (National Institutes of Health) grant application," said J. Patel, a VP of Quality Assurance.Creative Biolabs’ advanced viral vector analysis platform is helping researchers and biopharma companies overcome critical bottlenecks in gene therapy development. By delivering accurate, reliable, and regulatory-ready data, the company enables faster development timelines.Learn more information about analytical testing solutions at Creative Biolabs, please visit https://www.creative-biolabs.com/gene-therapy/ About Creative BiolabsAt a pivotal moment in the evolution of gene therapy, Creative Biolabs is empowering the industry with comprehensive viral vector analysis services that address the most pressing challenges in safety, purity, and compliance. With its expert team and state-of-the-art facilities, Creative Biolabs is committed to driving gene therapy products safely and efficiently from the laboratory to the clinic.

