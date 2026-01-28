Welch & Wright Opens New Location in Yorktown & Hires New Attorney

Welch & Wright Open Yorktown Criminal Defense Office

The new Yorktown office expands Welch & Wright’s ability to serve the greater Hampton Roads region with strategic legal counsel and trial-tested advocacy.

Our mission has always been to be the first call for people in crisis...Opening this office allows us to serve our clients more directly, where they live and work.” — Nick Wright

YORKTOWN, VA, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Welch & Wright, PLLC is expanding its presence in Virginia’s Hampton Roads region with the opening of a new office in Yorktown, located at 501 Village Avenue, Suite 205, Yorktown, VA 23693. The new location strengthens the firm’s ability to serve clients in Yorktown, Poquoson, Williamsburg, Newport News, and Hampton, making strategic, trial-focused legal representation more accessible to Peninsula residents.

“Our mission has always been to be the first call for people in crisis,” said founding partner Nick Wright. “Opening this office allows us to serve our clients more directly, where they live and work.”

Known for their work in criminal defense and DUI representation, Welch & Wright’s Yorktown office extends their reach while maintaining their courtroom-driven approach to client advocacy.

A Trial Attorney With Perspective on Both Sides of the Aisle:

To lead the firm’s growth in Yorktown, Welch & Wright has brought on Senior Trial Attorney Matthew G. Finley, a seasoned litigator with over a decade of experience in courtrooms across southeastern Virginia. Matt has served both as a prosecutor and defense attorney, an uncommon dual perspective that strengthens his ability to anticipate and counter the state’s case at every stage.

“I’ve tried felony jury cases as a prosecutor, building the case, and as a defense lawyer, tearing it down,” Finley explained. “That experience allows me to see every angle and build stronger defenses for my clients.”

With more than 30 jury trials to verdict, including serious charges such as drug trafficking, sex crimes, and homicide, Finley brings rare courtroom experience to the Peninsula’s legal landscape.

A Personal Origin Story That Drives His Work:

Finley’s dedication to criminal defense began with a story passed down by his great-aunt in rural Kentucky. She spoke with reverence about a local defense attorney, Warren Scoville, who had a reputation for winning cases and standing up for people in their darkest moments.

“She’d say, ‘If you’re ever really in trouble, call Scoville,’” Finley recalled. “That kind of trust stuck with me. I wanted to be that person for someone else.”

After earning his law degree from William & Mary, Finley turned that childhood inspiration into a career, spending over a decade becoming a trusted trial lawyer for clients facing life-altering charges.

Bringing Trial-Focused Advocacy to the Peninsula:

In his new role, Finley aims to become the go-to criminal trial attorney on the Peninsula, particularly for clients seeking to take their case to a jury. “Trying cases is my passion,” he said. “A lot of lawyers avoid trial. We don’t. Welch & Wright is built on preparation and the willingness to fight in court when it matters.”

The Yorktown office will handle a full range of criminal cases, from traffic violations and DUIs to serious felonies, with the resources and experience needed to deliver a powerful defense.

About Welch & Wright, PLLC:

Welch & Wright, PLLC is a Virginia-based law firm focused on criminal defense. Known for their courtroom readiness and client-centered representation, the firm defends individuals across the Commonwealth in both misdemeanor and felony cases. The new Yorktown office expands Welch & Wright’s ability to serve the greater Hampton Roads region with strategic legal counsel and trial-tested advocacy.



