Andexxa: Reported Serious Adverse Events

Dr. Greg Vigna

FDA-approved Andexxa reversed Xarelto and Eliquis bleeding but was linked to higher rates of blood clots and death, raising serious patient safety concerns

Andexxa was marketed as the solution to stop bleeding caused by these drugs. Unfortunately, this so-called antidote showed it can cause serious thrombotic complications and death.” — Greg Vigna, MD, JD

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Andexxa was an antidote for major bleeding complications caused by Xarelto and Eliquis, including intracerebral and intra-abdominal. While Andexxa stopped the bleeding, it was associated with a 2.1-fold increase in blood clots and a 2.8-fold increase in deaths compared with usual care," states Greg Vigna, MD, JD, national pharmaceutical injury attorney.

Click here to read the FDA Alert regarding Andexxa.

Dr. Greg Vigna, MD, JD, Board Certified Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation states, “Xarelto and Eliquis are indicated for the treatment of blood clots and atrial fibrillation and are effective blood thinners. However, they caused major bleeding complications in approximately 3-4% of patients, with approximately 13% of those major bleeds occurring in the brain. Andexxa was marketed as the solution to stop bleeding caused by these drugs and was approved by the FDA on May 3, 2025. Unfortunately, this so-called antidote showed it can cause serious thrombotic complications and death."

Dr. Vigna states, “These are almost invisible injuries, because when blood thinners are stopped, patients are at risk of thrombosis, especially those already predisposed to blood clots, as many patients taking Eliquis and Xarelto are. AstraZeneca clearly has many questions to answer."

Dr. Vigna states, “There are approximately 900 intracranial hemorrhages each month associated with factor Xa inhibitors, including Xarelto and Eliquis. Many of these patients received Andexxa, also known as andexanet alfa, in emergency departments and intensive care units to stop bleeding caused by these commonly prescribed drugs. As a result, a large number of patients were exposed to a dangerous drug that AstraZeneca brought to the market."

Vigna Law Group announces clinical criteria for case evaluation:

1. Suffered a major bleed from Xarelto or Eliquis?

2. Suffered subsequent blood clots after a major bleed associated with Xarelto or Eliquis?

3. Death caused by thrombotic complications after a major bleed associated with Xarelto or Eliquis?

4. Thrombotic complications after a major bleed associated with Xarelto or Eliquis?

5. Treatment with Andexxa or Andexanet Alfa.

Vigna Law Group is a national litigation firm that focuses on harmful drugs, including Depo-Provera and Andexxa. He represents women with the Ben Martin Law Group, a national pharmaceutical injury law firm in Dallas, Texas. The attorneys are product liability and medical malpractice attorneys who represent clients with neurological injuries nationwide on a non-exclusive basis.

