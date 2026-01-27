Orakle Launches New Case-Based Learning Modules on Multidrug-Resistant Gram-Negative Infections on Expert’s Corner

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Orakle LLC is pleased to announce the launch of a new series of CME-accredited, case-based learning modules on Expert’s Corner , focused on the real-world diagnosis and management of multidrug-resistant gram-negative (MDR-GN) infections . The program offers free CME credits to eligible healthcare professionals.According to the company, the modules immerse learners in realistic clinical scenarios spanning high-impact infectious syndromes, including complicated urinary tract infection, bloodstream infection/sepsis, and complicated intra-abdominal infection caused by MDR-GN pathogens. Each case integrates patient–physician dialogue, stepwise diagnostic decision-making, resistance-mechanism interpretation, and evidence-based treatment pathways aligned with contemporary guidance.“These cases reflect the complexity clinicians face every day,” says Matteo Bassetti, MD, PhD, one of the program’s faculty. “By walking learners through real-world decision points, rapid diagnostics, resistance mechanisms, and antimicrobial selection, we help translate guidelines into practice in a way that is practical, engaging, and immediately applicable.”“Effective management of MDR-GN infections requires more than knowing which antibiotics exist, it requires understanding why a therapy is or is not optimal for a specific resistance mechanism,” states Erin K. McCreary, PharmD, BCIDP, faculty contributor. “These cases reinforce diagnostic-driven therapy and responsible antimicrobial use, which is essential for patient outcomes and stewardship.”In addition to therapeutic selection, the cases reinforce how diagnostic inputs can shape the full treatment plan, including when to narrow or adjust therapy, how to interpret evolving microbiology results, and how to support responsible antimicrobial use without compromising timely care. This approach aligns educational outcomes with real-world stewardship priorities and patient-centered decision-making.Seun Moses Abimbola, Director of Education at Orakle, underscores the broader educational impact: “Expert’s Corner was created to move beyond passive learning. These MDR-GN modules place clinicians inside the decision-making process, helping them build confidence in managing some of the most challenging infections we face today. Support from an independent educational grant by Pfizer Inc. enables us to deliver high-quality, unbiased education – right where it’s needed most.”“Multidrug-resistant gram-negative infections challenge clinicians at every stage, from early recognition to selecting the right therapy under time pressure,” continues Julian de la Torre-Cisneros, MD, PhD, a faculty member. “These case-based modules recreate those critical moments and allow learners to practice interpreting resistance mechanisms, diagnostics, and treatment options in a safe but highly realistic environment. This kind of experiential learning is essential to improving outcomes in real patients.”The MDR-GN case-based modules are now available on Expert’s Corner www.orakle.digital/landing/mdr-gn.About OrakleOrakle LLC develops faculty-led digital education for healthcare professionals, including CME-accredited learning experiences delivered through its Expert’s Corner platform. Orakle’s programs are designed to address practical clinical gaps by combining case-based formats with stepwise decision-making, evidence-based guidance, and a focus on diagnostic-driven care. The newly launched modules on multidrug-resistant gram-negative infections reflect Orakle’s commitment to clinically relevant education that supports responsible antimicrobial use and improved patient outcomes. Support from an independent educational grant by Pfizer Inc. helps enable access to these learning activities for eligible healthcare professionals.

