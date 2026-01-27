Submit Release
Berlin Barracks / Request for Information - Special Attention Fayston

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 26A3000673

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Alexis Marciniak                         

STATION: Berlin Barracks            

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 01/27/2026 / 9:40 AM

INCIDENT LOCATION: German Flats Road, Fayston, Vermont

VIOLATION: Suspicious Incident

 

ACCUSED: Unknown                                          

AGE: 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 01/27/2026, at approximately 1023 hours, the Vermont State Police – Berlin Barracks received a report about a suspicious incident involving a juvenile and an unknown female motorist on German Flats Road in the Town of Fayston, Vermont. This incident is believed to have occurred between 9:35-9:45 AM. The female was estimated to be in her 50s, had dyed orange hair pulled back into a bun, and was wearing blue clothing. She was reportedly driving a blue sedan, possibly a Toyota Camry or a Toyota Prius, with unknown Vermont license plates. This vehicle likely headed west on German Flats Road after this incident. The Vermont State Police is asking anyone who may have observed suspicious activity in the area of German Flats Road during this time frame, or who may have information regarding this incident, to contact the Vermont State Police – Berlin Barracks at 802-229-9191 or leave an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/prevention/tipsubmit or by texting keyword VTIPS to 274637 (CRIMES).

