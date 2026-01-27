Recognizing International Holocaust Remembrance Day

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that 16 landmarks across New York State will be illuminated yellow this evening, Tuesday, January 27, in recognition of International Holocaust Remembrance Day and in honor of the six million Jews murdered during the Holocaust.

“On this Holocaust Remembrance Day, we remember the lives of the six million Jews murdered by the Nazi regime just over 80 years ago,” Governor Hochul said. “Today, I call on New Yorkers to join me in honoring those taken from us by standing up to hate, working to heal division and polarization, and striving to root out antisemitism in New York and beyond.”

These 16 landmarks will be illuminated in honor of International Holocaust Remembrance Day: