PGM Solutions Launches People Factors, Built on a Persistent ID for Long-Term Consumer Understanding

PGM Solutions launches People Factors, an audience intelligence tool using 250M+ profiles to provide deep, ID-based consumer and household insights for brands.

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PGM Solutions announced the launch of People Factors, an audience intelligence solution built around a persistent individual ID that gives brands a deeper understanding of consumers and households over time. By connecting identity, household, and behavioral insights, People Factors helps brands move beyond basic demographics to understand interests, life events, shopping indicators, and evolving household needs.Built on insights from more than 250 million U.S. profiles, People Factors combines expanded data coverage, multi-sourced verification, and confidence scoring to support more accurate audience building, drive more relevant consumer engagement, and improve performance across marketing channels.As part of PGM’s growing Factors product line, which also includes Home Factors for advanced property intelligence, People Factors adds consumer and household insights, giving brands a more complete view of both people and the homes they live in.“People Factors helps brands understand who people really are and how their needs evolve over time, so they can engage with more relevant, highly personalized messages,” said Michelle Taves, VP and Group GM, Data & Marketing at PGM Solutions. “That level of understanding creates a real competitive advantage and is what ultimately helps brands stand out.”Key enhancements introduced with People Factors include:- Household income coverage strengthened by 40%- Median income precision expanded by 29%- Net worth insight depth increased by 34%- Homeownership verification enriched by 35%- Length-of-residence accuracy expanded by 29%- Lifestyle and behavioral signal coverage broadened by 19%- Verified property value coverage significantly expanded, increasing by 136%“Marketers have been asking for a simpler way to integrate typically siloed consumer data into more actionable, blended audiences,” said Kym Vance, Head of Business Development at PGM Solutions. “People Factors gives them a clearer view of consumers and households, so messaging reflects real needs rather than assumptions.”About PGM SolutionsPGM Solutions delivers actionable data that helps brands achieve smarter targeting and measurable results across channels. With deep expertise in first-party data, consumer intelligence, and audience development, PGM specializes in insights on new movers, homebuyers, and properties—along with high-performing segments built around in-market intent. For more information, visit porchgroupmedia.com.

