Studycat Sets a New Standard with VoicePlay For Fun Children's English Language Apps

Studycat enhances its kids’ English app with VoicePlay, delivering real-time, phoneme-level pronunciation feedback in a safe, ad-free learning experience.

VoicePlay helps children practice speaking with clarity and confidence by giving feedback that feels supportive and playful, while fitting naturally into short, engaging activities families can trust.” — CEO

HK, HONG KONG, January 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Studycat , recognized as the 2025 EdTech Breakthrough “Overall Language Learning Company of the Year,” today announced enhancements to its English learning app for children ages 2–8, centered on VoicePlay—a child‑optimized voice recognition feature that provides real‑time, phoneme‑level pronunciation feedback. The kidSAFE listed, ad‑free experience blends 1,000+ games, stories, and songs to build vocabulary, speaking, listening, and early literacy—bringing evidence‑informed practice to fun children's English language apps while maintaining an objective, safe learning environment.Try Studycat English free for 7 days—no payment required. Available on iOS and Android. Learn more at https://studycat.com/products/english/ VoicePlay: Real‑time, child‑optimized pronunciation feedbackVoicePlay analyzes the individual sounds within words and provides immediate, child‑friendly feedback that highlights what a learner pronounces well and where they can improve. The feature is designed specifically for children’s voices and integrates seamlessly into short, game‑based speaking activities, turning practice into an approachable, repeatable routine. Independent coverage has highlighted the phoneme‑level approach as filling a gap between traditional “right/wrong” speech checks and the targeted feedback typically offered by teachers and therapists.Safety, privacy, and age‑appropriate designStudycat’s Learn App Series is kidSAFE-listed, signaling adherence to established standards for children’s online safety and privacy, and the English app operates without in‑app advertising. Content is curated and age‑appropriate for young learners, with a design that emphasizes clarity, simplicity, and progression at a child’s pace.Playful learning aligned with international standardsThe app’s library includes 1,000+ expert‑designed learning games, captivating stories and songs, and developmentally suitable handwriting activities. Families can add multiple learner profiles, follow a clear learning path in “adventure mode,” and access personalized progress reports. The curriculum aligns with international standards and focuses on measurable outcomes across speaking, listening, reading, and early writing—helping families bridge home and classroom practice in an engaging format.Recognized quality and global reachStudycat serves a global audience of millions of families learning across more than 100 countries. The platform and its apps have received multiple distinctions, including recognition in the EdTech Breakthrough Awards. User feedback reflects positive experiences with kid‑friendly gameplay, accent variety, and confidence‑building speaking activities tailored to early learners.Growing adoption of at‑home language practiceFamilies continue to adopt short, playful practices at home to complement school‑based learning. Industry analyses note ongoing growth in educational apps, with mobile‑first, gamified approaches and speech recognition among the features driving engagement and retention for young learners. Within this context, VoicePlay’s child‑optimized design aims to make speaking practice both accessible and effective for early learners and their caregivers.Key features- VoicePlay™ pronunciation — Real‑time, phoneme‑level feedback designed for children’s voices.- 1,000+ playful activities — Expert‑designed games, stories, songs, and handwriting practice.- Adventure mode — A clear, child‑friendly learning path through an interactive world.- Multiple learners — Add profiles for families; follow progress with personalized reports.- kidSAFE-listed & ad‑free — Safety and privacy first; content curated for young learners.- Aligned to international standards — Developmentally appropriate language goals for ages 2–8.About StudycatStudycat creates award‑winning language-learning apps for children that blend play and pedagogy. Serving families worldwide with English, Spanish, French, German, and Chinese, Studycat’s kidSAFE-listed, ad‑free apps deliver 1,000+ games, stories, and songs aligned to international standards. Studycat was named “Overall Language Learning Company of the Year” at the 2025 EdTech Breakthrough Awards.

