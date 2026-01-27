Governor Stein Commemorates International Holocaust Remembrance Day

NORTH CAROLINA, January 27 - Today Governor Josh Stein has proclaimed January 27, 2026, to be International Holocaust Remembrance Day in commemoration of the 81st anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz concentration camp during World War II.

“Today we recommit ourselves to never forgetting one of the darkest chapters in world history, when the Nazis killed 6 million Jews and millions more Slavs, Roma, and disabled and LGBTQ people,” said Governor Josh Stein. “This day reminds us to stand up for our neighbors, condemn all acts of hatred in our communities, and do everything in our power to keep this awful history from repeating itself. In their memory, let us resolve to combat antisemitism and other forms of hate wherever we see them.”

In observance of International Holocaust Remembrance Day, the North Carolina State Capitol Building will be illuminated with yellow lights on Tuesday, January 27, as a symbol of Governor Stein’s and North Carolina’s commitment to rooting out antisemitism and preserving history.

The United Nations General Assembly passed a resolution in 2005 establishing January 27 as International Holocaust Remembrance Day.