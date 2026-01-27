SDC Showcases AI Innovation at SCOPE Summit 2026

Statistics & Data Corporate Logo Beyond Dashboards: AI-Powered Insights on the Clinical Intelligence Roadmap

Empowering Clinical Research: SDC’s Sidekick™ AI Sets a New Standard for Intelligent Oversight

With SDC Sidekick™, it is like having a data manager, biostatistician, programmer, and safety specialist right by your side.” — Faith Kolb, President and Chief Operating Officer at SDC

HIGLEY, MA, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SDC (Statistics & Data Corporation), a leading technology-enabled CRO dedicated to empowering better clinical decisions, is excited to announce its participation in the SCOPE Summit 2026, taking place February 3–6 in Orlando, Florida. This premier event brings together clinical operations leaders to explore cutting-edge solutions driving the future of clinical trials.

At this year’s summit, SDC will take center stage in the Innovation Theater with a presentation featuring SDC Insights™ 2.0 with SDC Sidekick™ AI, our advanced oversight tool designed to transform clinical trial management. SDC Sidekick™ is powered by our proprietary validation workflow, ensuring AI-generated insights are accurate, traceable, and fully compliant. It leverages advanced AI to streamline processes, elevate compliance, and deliver actionable intelligence that empowers sponsors and CROs to make faster, smarter clinical decisions.

Topic: Beyond Dashboards: AI-Powered Insights on the Clinical Intelligence Roadmap

Date/Time: Tuesday, February 3, 2026, from 10:30–10:45 AM

Presenter: Quan Doan, Vice President, Technology Solutions, SDC

While today’s clinical trial dashboards deliver strong visualization, the next frontier is predictive intelligence. This session will showcase how SDC Insights™ 2.0 with SDC Sidekick™ AI is evolving to:

• Detect emerging trends across enrollment, site performance, and quality indicators

• Predict risks proactively, enabling earlier intervention and better trial outcomes

• Empower data managers with actionable insights, reducing manual effort and accelerating decision-making



Visit us at Booth #1327 for a Demo of SDC Insights™ 2.0 with SDC Sidekick™ AI

Stop by the SDC booth to experience a live demo of SDC Sidekick™ AI and see firsthand how we’re redefining clinical trial oversight. Our team will be available to answer questions and discuss how SDC Sidekick™ can accelerate your path to success.

Meet the SDC Attendees:

• Richard Ableson, PhD, President & CEO, SDC

• Faith Kolb, President & COO, SDC

• Quan Doan, Vice President, Technology Solutions, SDC

• Derek Luther, Vice President of Sales, SDC

• Alfonso Coro, Sr. Director Clinical Operations & Safety, SDC

“SDC Sidekick™ represents a major step forward in clinical trial oversight,” said Faith Kolb, President and Chief Operating Officer at SDC. “By combining deep clinical expertise with advanced AI technology, we’re empowering sponsors and CROs to visualize their clinical trial data in one location to make confident, data-driven decisions that improve trial efficiency and outcomes. With SDC Sidekick™, it is like having a data manager, biostatistician, programmer, and safety specialist right by your side.”

About SDC (Statistics & Data Corporation):

SDC is a specialized, technology-enabled CRO combining deep clinical expertise with innovative solutions. Our mission is to empower better clinical decisions through integrated, AI-driven tools that deliver efficiency, compliance, and confidence in every trial.

