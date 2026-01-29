Browsilla: A New Minimalist, Privacy-First New Tab Browser Extension for Chrome

Browsilla is now available as a free browser extension for Google Chrome, transforming the new tab page into a clean, distraction-free productivity dashboard.

BERLIN, BERLIN, GERMANY, January 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Browsilla is now available as a free browser extension for Google Chrome, transforming the new tab page into a clean, distraction-free productivity dashboard.Browsilla replaces the standard new tab with a lightweight interface designed to help users stay organized and focused throughout the day. It brings together essential elements such as a task list, quick-access bookmarks, local weather, an inspirational quote, and search - all in a single minimalist view.Browsilla is built with privacy in mind. It does not require an account, does not include third-party tracking, and does not store personal data on external servers. User data, including tasks, is stored locally in the user's own browser.“Browsilla started as a tool I built purely for myself,” said the creator of Browsilla, Henning Kruthaup. “While working on larger projects, I needed a simple way to stay organized in the browser without adding more complexity or distractions. At some point, I realized others might find it useful too - so I made it available publicly.”Designed to be fast and lightweight, Browsilla avoids the clutter, news feeds, and visual noise common in many new tab extensions.Key features include:- Built-in task list for day-to-day organization- Quick access to frequently used websites and bookmarks- Local weather widget- Daily quote for focus and inspiration- Integrated search- Minimalist, distraction-free design- Support for 50+ languagesBrowsilla is available now for free in the Chrome Web Store.For more information, visit:Chrome Web Store:About BrowsillaBrowsilla is a free, privacy-first Chrome extension that turns the new tab page into a simple productivity dashboard. It is designed for people who want to stay focused, organized, and free from unnecessary distractions while working in the browser.About the MakerBrowsilla is developed by Growthpaca GmbH, a Berlin-based venture studio focused on testing, building, and operating digital business models globally.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YP6CvWDOb1w

