A Bigger, Buggier Balloon Adventure Returns to Lake Geneva, WI

100,000 Balloons Transform PIER 290 Boat Showroom into Larger-than-Life Immersive Experience

LAKE GENEVA, WI, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Get ready to start Buggin’ Out. The annual Balloon Adventure returns to PIER 290 in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, for its third year, with its boat showroom transformed into a colorful, crawl-worthy world of oversized bugs and playful surprises. Running March 19 - 29, 2026, the all-ages event features more than 100,000 balloons twisted, sculpted and linked into towering bug-themed installations. Guests can explore hands-on science elements and photo-ready moments designed to spark curiosity and joy.Each year brings a new Balloon Adventure theme, and this year’s bug-inspired experience invites guests to step inside a whimsical world where creativity runs wild and no two corners look the same. Families, friends, tourists and curious kids of all ages can explore interactive displays, learn through play and capture one-of-a-kind photos along the way.But the fun doesn’t stop there. Proceeds from this charity event, presented by the 531 Fund , will support Camp Timber-lee , helping provide outdoor, educational and faith-based experiences for children, families and individuals of all abilities.“This event is about more than balloons; it’s about creating joy while making a real difference,” said Kimberly Voller, executive director of the 531 Fund. “Every visit helps support Camp Timber-lee and brings our community together in a really special way.”In a short time, Balloon Adventure has become a must-see attraction for residents and visitors alike. Organizers hope to welcome even more guests this year, increasing the impact for Camp Timber-lee and expanding access to its programs.“Support from the Balloon Adventure helps make Camp Timber-lee possible for so many families,” said Josh Olson, development director of Camp Timber-lee. “It opens the door for experiences that build confidence, connection and lifelong memories.”The immersive world was created by Wisconsin Balloon Décor who specializes in large-scale installations and playful design. “This year’s Balloon Adventure theme was designed to spark imagination at every turn, said Sara Meyer, owner and creative lead of Wisconsin Balloon Decor. “We wanted to create a space with both big, jaw-dropping moments and small, delightful surprises. Places where kids and adults alike can slow down, explore and let their curiosity take over.”Throughout the event, special experiences are available and include Afterglow Rave, The Great Balloon Pub Crawl, Blockbuster Adventure and The Big Pop finale.Tickets are on sale now. For event details, tickets and hours, visit www.531fund.org/the-balloon-adventure and follow along on social media using #BugginOut.# # #About 531 FundThe 531 Fund is a bold, community-powered nonprofit rooted in the heart of southern Wisconsin that supports and elevates local charities across the 531 zip code region and beyond. Since launching in 2016, the 531 Fund has donated over $1 million to organizations making real, lasting change in Wisconsin. Named after the first three digits of its zip code, the 531 Fund is all about turning generosity into impact. For more information, visit www.531fund.org About Camp Timber-leeSince 1947, Camp Timber-lee has been a beacon of faith, community and transformation. For generations, campers from 2nd through 12th grade have been welcomed to encounter God’s love, build lifelong friendships and grow in their faith through engaging programs and an unparalleled natural setting. For more information, visit www.timber-lee.com About Wisconsin Balloon DécorFounded over a decade ago, Wisconsin Balloon Decor is a premier balloon styling and event décor company known for transforming celebrations into unforgettable experiences. What began as a passion project has grown into a trusted, full-service business serving clients across the region with custom balloon installations that blend creativity, artistry and thoughtful design. For more information, visit wisconsinballoondecor.com.

