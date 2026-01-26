City Seeks Community Input on Watson Park Landmark Designation

Join the city’s Historic Resources staff at an open house meeting to learn about the potential listing of Watson Park on the Lawrence Register of Historic Places. The Lawrence Register of Historic Places is the City of Lawrence’s list of significant properties in the city which represent elements of the city’s cultural, social, economic, political, and architectural history. Created in 1988, the register currently has 95 individually listed properties and 2 historic districts.

Watson Park was shown on the original town survey in 1854 as an open space with the ravine clearly denoted and by the 1855 town plat it was identified as Central Park. Since 1855, the open space between 6th Street and 8th Street has continued to be a city park. The park was renamed “Watson Park” in 1990 in honor of Buford Watson who was the city manager for Lawrence from 1970-1989.

Learn about the Lawrence Register of Historic Places and the history of Watson Park and comment to the Lawrence Historic Resources Commission about the nomination.

Visit our Open House

Saturday, January 31, 2026

1:00 – 3:00 p.m.

Lawrence Public Library Room B, 707 Vermont Street

Share Your Comments:

Attend the Historic Resources Commission public meeting on Thursday, February 19, 2026, at 6:00 p.m. in the Lawrence City Commission Room at City Hall, 6 E 6th Street, or email planning@lawrenceks.gov by 10:00 a.m. Thursday, February 19, 2026.

Learn More:

Visit the Historic Resources web page at https://lawrenceks.gov/pds/ historic_resources/

or contact the Historic Resources Administrator at lzollner@lawrenceks.gov

Contact: City Communications, citycommunications@lawrenceks. gov