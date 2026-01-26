FTC Hosts Workshop on Noncompete Agreements

The FTC will host a workshop on employee noncompete agreements, which will include public statements from FTC Commissioners, victims of unfair and anticompetitive noncompete agreements, and leading experts in the field.
WHEN:
Tuesday, January 27, 2026, 1:00 pm E.T.
WHERE:
Due to inclement weather, this event will be held virtually. It will not be held as an in-person event.
The workshop will feature remarks from FTC Commissioners, victims of unfair and anticompetitive noncompete agreements, and leading experts in the field.
TWITTER/X:
Follow the discussion on Twitter/X using the hashtag: #FTCnoncompete
