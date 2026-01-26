ZATCA Highlights Security and Digital Achievements on International Customs Day

ZATCA emphasizes the role of customs in achieving security and trade facilitation aligned with Vision 2030

Joint work with related parties is the basis for protecting society, facilitating trade, and building a more secure and sustainable future” — H.E. Eng. Suhail Mohammed Abanmi, Governor of ZATCA

ٍRIYADH, RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, January 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority (ZATCA) celebrated today, Monday, January 26, the International Customs Day, under the theme: “Customs Protecting Society Through Vigilance & Commitment”. This ceremony was attended by officials from a number of ZATCA’s partners in customs ecosystem.

H.E. Governor of Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority, Eng. Suhail Mohammed Abanmi, states, in its speech during the ceremony, that customs work represents an integrated national system effectively contributing to society protection and security enhancement, in addition to its pivotal role in trade facilitation and customer beneficiary improvement, all in line with Vision 2030.

He added that ZATCA continuously develops customs system by integration with related parties, application of advanced methodologies in risk management and data analysis, and deployment of cutting-edge technology and inspection and detection equipment as to enhance control efficiency and maintain the smooth flow of supply chains. He indicated that this approach enables ZATCA to promote the security aspect, combat smuggling of contraband and counter illicit financial flows in cooperation with partner entities. Further, the Governor commented that the customs role goes beyond the customs procedures related to encompass detection and inspection to protection of the society, economy, health and environment.

He, as well, indicated that ZATCA gives the aspect of trade facilitation great deal of care by broadening partnerships and executing international agreements and MOUs with governmental and security entities and international organizations. This contributed to facilitating procedures, protecting supply chains and promoting smooth flow of trade.

In conclusion, H.E. the Governor expressed his gratitude to ZATCA’s personnel at all ports and locations, appreciating their efforts and patriotism, adding that joint work with related parties represents the basis for protecting society, facilitating trade and building more secure and sustainable future.

The ceremony involved a number of themes that reflected ZATCA’s efforts in customs system, including integration of customs operations and systems, their role in establishing commitment and society protection, and improvement of security and inspection aspects at customs ports, in addition to highlighting the role of strategic partnerships in protecting society and supply chains.

The ceremony witnessed honoring a number of partners as an appreciation for their contributions to supporting customs system and enhancing institutional integration, in a way that protects society and supports sustainable development goals.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.