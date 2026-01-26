January 27, 2026: Work-Based Learning Webinar: Launching a High School IT Community Help Desk

Work-Based Learning Webinar: Launching a High School IT Community Help Desk

January 27, 2026

3:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Register for the Webinar (Zoom)

Join Iowa Workforce Development and the Iowa Department of Education for a new webinar to discover how work-based learning (WBL) can make a real impact in the lives of both students and older Iowans. This January 27, 2026, webinar will showcase how to create a High School IT Community Help Desk to assist residents of senior living facilities with everyday tech tasks - such as attaching a photo to an email and installing a solitaire app without ads - while helping students develop technical and customer service skills that support their long-term success.

The webinar will feature the partnership between NewAldaya Lifescapes in Cedar Falls and the Waterloo Career Center and provide a firsthand look at how how employers and schools can collaborate to offer this opportunity locally.

View Handout: Launch Your High School IT Community Help Desk

Agenda: