January 27, 2026: Work-Based Learning Webinar: Launching a High School IT Community Help Desk

Work-Based Learning Webinar: Launching a High School IT Community Help Desk
January 27, 2026
3:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.
Register for the Webinar (Zoom)
Join Iowa Workforce Development and the Iowa Department of Education for a new webinar to discover how work-based learning (WBL) can make a real impact in the lives of both students and older Iowans. This January 27, 2026, webinar will showcase how to create a High School IT Community Help Desk to assist residents of senior living facilities with everyday tech tasks - such as attaching a photo to an email and installing a solitaire app without ads - while helping students develop technical and customer service skills that support their long-term success.
The webinar will feature the partnership between NewAldaya Lifescapes in Cedar Falls and the Waterloo Career Center and provide a firsthand look at how how employers and schools can collaborate to offer this opportunity locally.
View Handout: Launch Your High School IT Community Help Desk
Agenda:
Welcome and Introductions:
- Linda Fandel, Work-Based Learning Liaison, Iowa Workforce Development
Why and How Waterloo Career Center Launched a Community Help Desk and the Results:
- Kyle Kuhlers, Computer Programming and Cyber Security Instructor and Coach, Waterloo Career Center and Hawkeye Community College, 2025-26 Albert Einstein Distinguished Educator Fellow
Why NewAldaya Lifescapes Became a Partner, How Much Work Was Involved and How Residents Benefited:
- Kirstin Lunn, Recreational Therapist, NewAldaya Lifescapes, Cedar Falls
How WesleyLife/Halcyon House Created a Paid High School IT Community Help Desk Model and Why It Is Working:
- Becky Carter, Director of Wellness, Halcyon House, Washington
How High Schools Can Award Work-Based Learning Credit for a Help Desk Partnership:
- Jodie Smith, Education Program Consultant-Work Based Learning and Industry Recognized Credentials, Iowa Department of Education
- Final Remarks:
Legal Disclaimer:
