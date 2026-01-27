BondWave Expands Transaction Quality Analysis Capabilities, Improves Scope of Analytics with Latest Effi Release

Insight into every fixed income position and transaction – every time.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BondWave LLC, a leading financial technology firm focused on fixed income solutions, announced today the rollout of new enhancements to its Effi Transaction Analytics and Portfolio Analytics solution suites, designed to help users quickly analyze, monitor, and manage their fixed income portfolios with precision and confidence.Among the enhancements, the latest release expands the capabilities and improves the scope of analytics of BondWave’s Transaction Quality Analysis (TQA) solution, a recently launched tool that empowers users to measure their total trade costs and compare them against relevant peers in the marketplace. The recent updates improve coverage, introduce richer statistical insights and asset-type breakouts, add market context to trade cost details, and provide additional reports to identify which counterparties are delivering the most value, helping users better understand execution performance and identify opportunities to increase returns.Enhancements made to the Portfolio Analytics solution suite include:• Accounts & Positions: Users can now group positions and view expanded account, broker, and FDIC identifying information across the Accounts and Positions widgets, making it easier to organize positions and see totals and aggregated exposure across their book of business.• Cash Flow, Redemption & Fixed Income Reports: The Upcoming Cash Flows section can now be customized and include account names and numbers.• Fixed Income Analysis Report: The Municipal State of Issue Distribution chart has been expanded to include all states, providing users with a more complete view of geographic exposure.• Interactive Filtering: Users can now filter data by clicking directly on grid header attributes, simplifying the process of refining views and quickly isolating relevant portfolio information.“This Effi release improves usability and significantly expands the depth and breadth of our analytics, particularly within our TQA solution,” said Michael Ruvo, CEO of BondWave. “These enhancements provide our clients with the insights they need to better understand performance, uncover new opportunities, and ultimately work smarter and more confidently in an environment where precision and efficiency are critical to effectively drive alpha.”Other general improvements made across the platform further streamline client workflows and improve usability with customizable context menus, saved page layouts that retain user preferences, more flexible and intuitive filtering capabilities, and expanded scheduler entitlements for greater control over automated report distribution.For more information, please visit bondwave.com or contact info@bondwave.com.About BondWave LLCEstablished in 2001, BondWaveis a financial technology firm specializing in fixed income solutions designed to enable clients to manage and expand their fixed income business with greater efficiency. We serve a wide range of clients, including traders, compliance professionals, RIAs, and asset managers, who use our tools to provide a superior fixed income experience to their clients while supporting critical regulatory mandates and optimizing workflows.Effi, our Engine for Fixed Income, is the single platform through which we deliver all our solutions – providing intuitive dashboards and insights into every fixed income position and transaction to drive informed investment and business decisions. Effi’s capabilities include Portfolio Oversight, Trade Oversight, and curated Muni News. Our solutions are fueled by proprietary data sets that are developed using AI, machine learning technologies, and advanced data science. To learn more about BondWave, visit bondwave.com.Media ContactCarly GrayButtonwood Communications Group(631) 560-8958cgray@buttonwoodpr.com

