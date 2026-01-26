One Injured in Twin Mountain Snowmobile Accident

CONTACT:

Conservation Officer Alex Marcoux

603-788-3164

January 23, 2026

Twin Mountain, NH– On Friday January 23, 2026, shortly before 5:30 p.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game Department Conservation Officers were notified of a snowmobile accident that occurred on a trail near the end of Ruth Road in Twin Mountain, NH. The operator involved was eventually identified as William Hogan, 59, of Warwick, Rhode Island.

Upon arriving at the scene, Conservation Officers met with members of the Twin Mountain Police Department and Twin Mountain Fire Department. Hogan was removed from the scene by Twin Mountain Fire Department’s tracked rescue vehicle. He was then transported to Littleton Regional Hospital via ambulance for further evaluation and treatment of a severe but non-life-threating injury.

Responding Conservation Officers conducted an investigation and determined that Hogan was operating around a left-hand downward sloping turn when he lost control of his snowmobile and collided with a tree. At the time of the incident, he was riding with a group of friends who came to his aid. Immediately following the crash, Hogan became aware that his snowmobile had called 911 (via an onboard program) and he and his riding party were able to relay information about the crash directly to a dispatcher within seconds of when the crash occurred. This series of events ultimately led to a quick response by rescue personnel.

New Hampshire Fish and Game would like to remind all riders to be cautious when operating OHRVs and take factors such as weather conditions, trail conditions, time of day and operating experience into consideration.