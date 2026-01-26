CC View Delivers Major Explorer Update With New 24-Hour App Profit Visibility

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Built for monitoring live activity on the Canton Network, CC View gives teams direct access to application behavior and network data. The explorer supports daily operational work. Users inspect transfers, review counterparties, track rewards, and follow validator performance in one place.A recent update extends this foundation with new performance signals and broader visibility across the platform. Featured apps now include a profit metric for the last 24 hours. Several core views have been refined to support routine analysis. These changes highlight short time windows, where shifts in activity and cost tend to appear first.The update reflects how teams use the explorer during active network periods. Faster access to metrics and clearer records help users confirm details and act on new information without delay. The sections below outline the main updates now available in CC View.Featured Apps now show profit for the last 24 hoursThe update introduces a new “Profits, 24h” column in the Featured Apps section. This metric shows application profit over the most recent 24-hour window. The value is calculated as rewards minus traffic purchase costs.This view responds to how operators evaluate performance during active periods. Rewards alone can fluctuate without showing the full picture. A profit metric gives a clearer signal during short time frames where costs change quickly.The Featured Apps table now highlights:- App profit over the last 24 hours;- Rewards tracked across multiple time ranges;- Activity context placed next to performance metrics.Longer reward views remain available with 7-day, 30-day, and 1-year filters. Additional profit time ranges are planned for an upcoming release.Expanded visibility across updates and transfersCC View continues to refine its core activity pages. Network events appear under the Activities section, which includes Updates, Transfers, Offers, and Preapprovals. This structure helps users move between related actions without losing context.The Activities → Transfers page provides a quick snapshot of network flow, followed by detailed records for deeper review. Users can check volume and transfer count for the last 24 hours, then open individual transfers to inspect participants and values.Recent improvements across activity views include:- Performance charts that now reflect infrastructure updates and missed rounds;- Clearer update descriptions shown in list format;- Counterparty interaction analysis, including “funded by” relationships.These changes support faster investigation during periods of high activity. Users can spot irregular behavior earlier and confirm details with fewer steps. Charts clarify activity spikes, clear descriptions reduce reading time, and counterparty links help teams trace flows without leaving the page.Reporting tools and operational workflowsCC View supports reporting needs that arise during active network operations. Transfer records include PDF export, which allows teams to share verified data across internal systems and during audits or reviews. Webhook notifications let users receive alerts tied to specific events, so important changes surface without constant manual checks.The platform also provides developer access through webhooks and API documentation. Teams connect CC View data to internal dashboards and monitoring tools to keep activity views aligned with internal tracking. This setup supports quick feedback cycles, where users review data, confirm details, and act on new information without leaving the explorer.About CC ViewCC View is a Canton Network explorer built for teams that monitor live blockchain activity and need clear, actionable data. The platform allows users to search parties, trace transfers, review counterparties, and track rewards and validator performance through a single interface. Its design prioritizes readability and speed, so users can move from summary views to detailed records without friction.CC View supports operational, analytical, and reporting work through a single interface. Users review activity across updates, transfers, offers, and preapprovals. They can export records or receive alerts through webhooks as events occur. API access allows teams to connect this data with internal systems and dashboards. About PixelPlex PixelPlex is a software and blockchain development company with experience building production systems since 2007. The team has worked on hundreds of projects and delivers services in blockchain development, smart contract creation and audit, decentralized applications, and related infrastructure.PixelPlex is known for building secure, reliable smart contracts and other blockchain components that operate under real network conditions. The company's work spans public blockchains, private networks, and specialized ecosystems such as the Canton Network. Its expertise in distributed systems and smart contract engineering makes PixelPlex a natural partner for projects like CC View, where deep blockchain knowledge and operational insight add practical value to real-time network tools.

