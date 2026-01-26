Prosper Insights & Analytics Releases Special Report Comparing Prediction Markets to Consumer-Driven Economic Forecasts

Prosper Insights & Analytics

New analysis explains why Prosper’s macro forecasts often signal economic shifts weeks or months before prediction markets

The two approaches can be complementary. Prosper’s early signals can introduce new information that markets later absorb and price as events approach resolution.” — Phil Rist, EVP Strategic Initiatives, Prosper Insights & Analytics

WORTHINGTON, OH, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Prosper Insights & Analytics today released a new Executive Briefing: Prediction Markets Compared to Prosper Forecasts, offering a clear, practical framework for investors, regulators, and enterprise decision-makers seeking to understand how prediction markets differ from scientifically modeled, forward-looking economic forecasts.With prediction markets such as Kalshi and Polymarket increasingly in the spotlight, the report draws a sharp distinction between market-based probability aggregation and data-driven forecasting models grounded in consumer intent and behavior.Top-Line Findings:• Prediction markets reflect beliefs, not new information. Market prices aggregate the opinions of participants around a specific event and become most informative close to resolution.• Modeled forecasts anticipate change earlier. Prosper’s forecasts use statistical and machine-learning models applied to leading indicators, producing directional, magnitude, and timing signals—not just a single probability.• Consumer intent moves before economic data. Prosper’s proprietary zero-party data captures what consumers expect and plan to do next, often shifting weeks or months before behaviors show up in transactions or government statistics.• Different tools, different strengths. Prediction markets are best suited for short-horizon probability assessment, while Prosper’s forecasts support early positioning, planning, and strategic decision-making."The two approaches can be complementary. Prosper’s early signals can introduce new information that markets later absorb and price as events approach resolution," according to Phil Rist, EVP Strategic Initiatives, Prosper Insights & Analytics.In simple terms, the report concludes:• Prediction markets answer “What does the crowd believe will happen?”• Prosper’s macro forecasts answer “What is likely to happen next, based on how consumers are already planning and behaving?”Report and Podcast Availability:The full Special Report / Executive Briefing is now available, along with two companion podcast episodes designed for different audiences and time constraints: Executive Briefing Podcast (4 minute version): A concise overview of the key distinctions and implications for investors and decision-makers. Deep Dive Podcast (in-depth edition): A longer discussion exploring methodology, timing advantages, and how Prosper’s forecasts and prediction markets can work together.Both podcast versions are available on Spotify, and the written report can be requested directly from Prosper.To request the special report or learn more about Prosper’s macro forecast signals, send an email to info@goProsper.comAbout Prosper Insights & Analytics:Prosper Insights & Analytics is a consumer intelligence and predictive analytics firm specializing in forward-looking consumer data. Using its proprietary monthly survey of more than 8,000 U.S. adults conducted continuously for over 23 years, Prosper applies statistical, machine-learning, and causal methods to forecast consumer behavior and macroeconomic trends ahead of traditional data releases. Prosper’s insights are used by marketers, retailers, financial institutions, and investors to anticipate demand, revenue shifts, and economic turning points. www.ProsperInsights.com

