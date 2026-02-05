MAGTEC SafeSpeed® Team to Geotab Connect

Strategic Integration to Deliver Next Gen ISA

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, February 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MAGTEC’s team will be joining Geotab Connect, the annual industry event and partner ecosystem that celebrates, recognizes, and embraces innovation in connected transportation. As Geotab continues to expand its Marketplace of third-party solutions that enhance safety, efficiency, and sustainability for fleets of every size, the addition of SafeSpeed further strengthens the ecosystem. With SafeSpeed now available, operators can combine proactive speed control with other Geotab enabled technologies such as predictive analytics, behavior-based coaching, routing and dispatch tools, and more.MAGTEC's SafeSpeed dynamically governs vehicle speed based on posted limits using GPS and speed limit intelligence to help prevent excessive speeding before it occurs, a leading contributor to severe crashes and costly liability events. Through the Geotab platform, fleet managers can activate, monitor, and report on SafeSpeed performance alongside other critical operational metrics.Through this strategic integration, SafeSpeed will be available through the Geotab Marketplace and Order Now telematics solutions, empowering fleet operators across North America with real time speed control integrated seamlessly with rich telematics data, AI powered insights, and vehicle performance analytics, delivered through a unified platform trusted by thousands of commercial and public sector fleets.“Integrating SafeSpeed into the Geotab ecosystem is a major milestone for fleet safety technology,” said Bob Morisset, Founder and CEO of MAGTEC. “By aligning our advanced speed prevention capabilities with Geotab’s data rich telematics and connectivity, fleets gain not just visibility into speeding, but real time control and prevention. This powerful combination helps reduce risk, support compliance, and protect drivers and communities.”“For commercial fleets, speed is one of the few risk factors that can be prevented in real time,” said Gary Schmidt, Head of Sales and Business Development at MAGTEC. “This integration brings speed management into the same ecosystem fleets already use for tracking, compliance, and driver insights, making proactive safety a seamless part of everyday operations.”About MAGTEC:MAGTEC specializes in developing and manufacturing intelligent vehicle control systems that help prevent speeding, enhance safety, and heighten security for light, medium and heavy-duty vehicles. Its flagship retrofittable product, SafeSpeedprovides life-saving Intelligent Speed Limiting (advanced ISA) technology to control vehicle speed and enable fleets to safely disable a moving vehicle remotely. MAGTEC'S headquarters are in Calgary and operates two wholly owned subsidiaries, MAGTEC Products (USA), Inc. and MAGTEC Asia INC.

