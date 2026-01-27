AI Answer Economy Creating Brand Visibility Gaps, Expert Says

Husam Jandal

As people turn to AI for answers, traditional online marketing tactics are no longer sufficient on their own, a leading digital marketing consultant warns.

Many businesses are already seeing declines in brand discovery, but it’s important to remember that traditional metrics are no longer a reliable indicator of visibility.” — Husam Jandal

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Husam Jandal, internationally acclaimed business and digital marketing consultant , says that businesses that are not actively adapting to the new artificial intelligence (AI) answer economy are losing visibility online. Additional details and strategies can be found in “ Thriving in the AI Answer Economy: A Business Leader’s Guide ,” now live on HusamJandal.com.THE AI ANSWER ECONOMY IS RESHAPING HOW PEOPLE SEEK INFORMATIONChat-based programs powered by large language models (LLMs) such as ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude, and Perplexity are rapidly becoming the go-to source for answers.> Widespread Adoption: More than half of all adults use AI chatbots.> In-App Queries: Roughly half of all ChatGPT messages involve questions.> Reduced Clicks: When AI summaries are present in search results, click rates decrease by as much as one-third.> Growing Dominance: Website traffic from LLMs is expected to overtake human traffic within two years.“Many businesses are already seeing declines in brand discovery, but it’s important to remember that traditional metrics are no longer a reliable indicator of visibility,” Jandal explains. “A drop in traffic doesn’t mean the brand is invisible, but reduced leads and sales are clear symptoms.”BRANDS MUST ADAPT TO STAY VISIBLE ONLINEJandal says brands must ensure they’re AI-ready and meet evolving user expectations.> Measure Presence and Citations: Because discovery can no longer be tracked with metrics like organic traffic, as people obtain information outside the website, businesses should measure and track how often AI platforms mention and cite them to better understand online visibility.> Consider Intent: Content must align with the real questions people ask and their underlying intent.> Structure Information for Machines: Structure websites and page content so they’re easy to follow, and make use of schema that allows AI to better understand details like services and locations.> Be Clear and Consistent: Conflicting and ambiguous messaging leads to inconsistent coverage in LLMs and can reduce presence and citations.> Meet Expectations: Ensure website visitors have a good experience and can get what they need quickly to keep them on-site rather than returning to AI platforms.“The pivot to AI for answers isn’t just about using different tools,” Jandal continues. “While brands must adapt their strategies to remain visible in AI tools, they must also evolve to meet the changing needs and expectations of their audiences.”Those interested in developing a digital marketing strategy that involves LLM visibility are encouraged to learn more at HusamJandal.com ABOUT HUSAM JANDALHusam Jandal is an internationally renowned business and marketing consultant, public speaker, and author. His background includes teaching Google Partners and educating at a collegiate level, receiving multiple Web Marketing Association Awards, and earning rave reviews from businesses of all sizes. For more information on his speaking or consultancy services, visit HusamJandal.com.

