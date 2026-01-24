IRS joins national partners to launch EITC Awareness Day

IR-2026-11, Jan. 23, 2026

WASHINGTON — The Internal Revenue Service and partners nationwide today launched the annual Earned Income Tax Credit Awareness Day outreach campaign to help millions of eligible low-to- moderate-income, working Americans claim the Earned Income Tax Credit.

“The Earned Income Tax Credit is vital to supporting working American families and rewarding them for their hard work,” said IRS Chief Executive Officer Frank J. Bisignano. “The IRS encourages every taxpayer who qualifies for the credit to claim the full amount they are due under the Internal Revenue Code.”

For the past 20 years, the IRS has invited community organizations, elected officials, state and local governments, schools, employers, and other interested parties to join this national grassroots effort. This year, IRS leaders and partners across the nation are participating in local events highlighting the importance of the EITC, which helps millions of taxpayers each year.

In total, 23.5 million workers and families benefited from approximately $68.5 billion in EITC payments nationwide. The average EITC amount received nationwide for tax year 2024 was $2,916.

The IRS estimates that about one in five EITC-eligible taxpayers don’t claim this valuable credit, underscoring the importance of the annual EITC Awareness Day outreach campaign.

The IRS encourages workers to use the EITC Assistant to check eligibility or to visit the child-related tax benefits comparison for basic eligibility rules.

To get the EITC, workers must file a tax return and claim the credit. The IRS also reminds taxpayers that the quickest way to get a tax refund is to file an accurate tax return electronically and choose direct deposit.

The IRS expects most early Earned Income Tax Credit or Additional Child Tax Credit refunds to be available in taxpayer bank accounts or debit card by March 2, 2026, if they choose direct deposit and there are no other issues with the return. Some taxpayers may have access to their refunds sooner depending on their financial institution’s process. Where’s My Refund? will be updated with projected deposit dates for most early EITC/ACTC refund filers by Feb. 21, 2026.