Gov. Pillen Touts New, Strong Economic Data

LINCOLN, NE — Governor Jim Pillen, a champion for pro-business policies, issued the following statement after the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis released 3rd Quarter Gross Domestic Product data from 2025. This data shows the growth and strength of Nebraska’s economy. 

“The data is in — and Nebraska’s economy is knocking it out of the park,” said Governor Pillen. “We beat the national average, earned a spot in the top quarter of states for GDP increases, and have come in at #2 for personal income growth. As Governor, I’m committed to investing in our people, growing opportunity, and creating a business culture that builds long-term success.

Between the highest credit rating in state history — and nearly $2 billion ‘in the bank’ — Nebraska’s fiscal position is as strong as it's ever been.”

Governor Pillen continued, “Nebraskans are amazing innovators and can outwork anyone. Led by the industries of agriculture, banking, manufacturing, healthcare, construction, and insurance, we’re primed to continue our growth.”

U.S. map displaying state-by-state real GDP percent changes at an annual rate for 2025 Q2 to Q3, with growth ranging from about 0.4% to 6.5%.

U.S. map displaying state-by-state personal income growth rates at an annual rate for 2025 Q2 to Q3, with growth ranging from about 0.1% to 6.3%.

